British Intelligence Assesses Situation In Eastern, Southern Frontline Zones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The area around Avdiivka is likely to remain a key focus of Russian forces' efforts, but to date Russia has made very limited territorial gains, suffering significant losses in terms of equipment and personnel.

The British Ministry of Defense reported this on the X social network with reference to intelligence data, Ukrinform reports.

As noted, neither Russian nor Ukrainian troops achieve any significant gains in the last week. Despite progress in capturing Marinka late December 2023, Russia was unable to take advantage of this fact and advance either west to Kurakhove or south to Novomykhailivka.

The village of Stepove remains under Ukrainian control, providing access to the supply route toward Avdiivka. Attempts by Russia to isolate the city are unlikely for at least the next seven days, according to British intelligence.

Ukrainian Marines continue to hold a bridgehead in Krynky on the eastern bank of the Dnipro, despite Russian attempts to dislodge them from their positions. Most likely, Ukraine will continue to defend this area throughout next week.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's military death toll in Ukraine as of January 16 has amounted to 372,090. A total of 1,110 Russian soldiers and officers were killed in action in the past day alone.