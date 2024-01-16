Polish Carriers To Suspend Ukraine Border Blockade Wednesday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Polish freight carriers, which have been blocking a number of border crossings with Ukraine since November, reached an agreement with the Polish government on "certain conditions" and will suspend their protest on Wednesday, January 17.

This was reported by Tomasz Borkowski of the Committee for the Protection of Polish Carriers and Transport Employers, Ukrinform reports with reference to Reuters .

According to the agreement reached with the government, the protest will be suspended from 13:00 Kyiv time.

"It won't be the end but there will be a suspension of the protest. We agreed certain conditions, we will give the government time to work as it is a new government," said Borkowski.

As noted, the Ministry of Infrastructure of Poland organized a press conference on Tuesday at 13:00 Kyiv time, during which the agreement with the carriers should be signed off.

Polish farmers have decided to suspend their protest at the border crossing with Ukraine in Medica after the government agreed to their demands earlier this month.

However, carriers continued to block three other checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish border.

As reported by Ukrinform, on November 6, Polish carriers began blocking the movement of Ukrainian trucks at the largest checkpoints on the border with Ukraine: Korczowa – Krakivets, Grebenne - Rava-Ruska, and Dorohusk - Yahodyn. Among the main demands is the reinstatement of permits for Ukrainian carriers, canceled by the agreement with the European Union until June 30, 2024.

From January 6, truck traffic on the motorway leading to the Medica – Shehini checkpoint was resumed in Poland.

At the same time, on the territory of Romania, on January 13 and 14, farmers blocked the movement of Ukrainian trucks through the Siret checkpoint.

On January 15, Romanian farmers again blocked the movement of trucks through Siret, adding the Vicovu de Sus checkpoint to the effort.

Later, an agreement was reached between the Ministry of Agriculture of Romania and representatives of large agricultural organizations, as a result of which several demands put forward by farmers were met.