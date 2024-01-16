Explosion At Security Post In North Waziristan Injures Six, Including Two Personnel

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) A suicide blast occurred on Monday evening at the Ghandi Sar security post in the Machi Khel area near Mir Ali, Tehsil Mir Ali of North Waziristan, resulting in six injuries, including two security personnel.

Among the injured, four civilians were shifted to Bannu for medical treatment. The injured security personnel, Sepoy Waqas, and Sepoy Ismat are reported to be in stable condition.

Following the incident, security forces initiated a search operation in the area, and locals reported hearing gunfire in the vicinity.