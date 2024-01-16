               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwait Amir Sends Congratulatory Cable To Guatemala Pres.


1/16/2024 6:05:25 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Tuesday a congratulatory cable to Guatemala's new President Bernardo Arevalo.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished the Guatemalan President success and lasing health, and further development of relations between both friendly countries. (end)
