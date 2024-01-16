Kuwait PM Sends Congratulatory Cable To Guatemala Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent Tuesday a congratulatory cable to the new President of Guatemala Bernardo Arevalo. (pickup previous)
seo
MENAFN16012024000071011013ID1107726424
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.