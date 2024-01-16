               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Parliament Denies Addressing Queries To Designated PM


1/16/2024 6:05:25 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- The General Secretariat of Kuwait's National Assembly (parliament) denied on Tuesday rumors regarding possible parliamentary queries addressed to Kuwait's designated Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, confirming that all queries were addressed to the resigned government.
The secretariat said in a press statement that it was not possible to submit parliamentary grillings to the Prime Minister who has not taken the oath yet, in compliance with the constitution and the assembly's bylaws, calling for ensuring accuracy while reporting such news that may mislead public opinion. (end)
tm



MENAFN16012024000071011013ID1107726423

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search