Kuwait Parliament Denies Addressing Queries To Designated PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- The General Secretariat of Kuwait's National Assembly (parliament) denied on Tuesday rumors regarding possible parliamentary queries addressed to Kuwait's designated Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, confirming that all queries were addressed to the resigned government.

The secretariat said in a press statement that it was not possible to submit parliamentary grillings to the Prime Minister who has not taken the oath yet, in compliance with the constitution and the assembly's bylaws, calling for ensuring accuracy while reporting such news that may mislead public opinion. (end)

