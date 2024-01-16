ONE Adds Stamp Fairtex, Tye Ruotolo To Stacked ONE 166: Qatar, Reveals Details Of $100K Grappling Tournament

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: ONE Championship has added two more World Title fights to ONE 166: Qatar at the Lusail Sports Arena on Friday, March 1, in Doha in addition to revealing details about its no gi submission grappling tournament scheduled for the day before.

At ONE's first venture into Qatar, Thai megastar and three-sport ONE World Champion Stamp Fairtex defends her ONE Women's Atomweight MMA World Title against #2-ranked Denice Zamboanga from the Philippines.

American Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu star Tye Ruotolo also defends his ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Title against former IBJJF World Champion Izaak Michell of Australia.

Leading up to ONE 166: Qatar, ONE will also hold Road to ONE: Doha, a no gi submission grappling tournament. It takes place on February 29 at the Aspire Zone (Doha Sports City). The competition spans five weight divisions, with the winners in the advanced category earning US$100,000 contracts to ONE's main roster.

ONE's highly anticipated Qatar debut features three previously announced World Championship rematches as well.

ONE Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight MMA World Champion Anatoly Malykhin of Russia attempts to become a three-division king when he challenges the Netherlands' Reinier de Ridder for the latter's ONE Middleweight MMA World Title.

In addition, ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Jarred Brooks of the U.S. defends his title against the Philippines' Joshua Pacio.

Lastly, ONE Featherweight MMA World Champion Tang Kai of China returns to take on interim titleholder Thanh Le of the U.S. in a unification bout.

The first Arab IBJJF black belt champion Osamah Almarwai will also feature in a flyweight submission grappling bout against Brazil's Cleber Sousa, while Iran's Amir Aliakbari and India's Arjan Bhullar face off in a pivotal heavyweight MMA clash.

ONE 166: Qatar, presented by Visit Qatar, takes place live from the Lusail Sports Arena on Friday, March 1. Tickets for the event are on sale now via the Virgin Megastore and Q-Tickets.

To register for Road to ONE: Doha, please visit Smoothcomp or email ONE's Vice President of Grappling Leo Vieira at [email protected] .