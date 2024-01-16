Beam Global Receives $7.4M Order From The U.S. Army For 88 Off-Grid EV ARC™ Electric Vehicle Charging Systems

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global , (Nasdaq: BEEM , BEEMW), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation and energy security, announced the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Army Material Command (AMC) placed an order for 88 EV ARCTM sustainable off-grid charging systems. The systems will be deployed across 21 locations in 16 states. The purchase was made through GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) Contract Number 47QSWA21D0006 which simplifies the federal procurement process and ensures best pricing.



The U.S. Army is building a more sustainable and energy-resilient future for its fleet and its facilities across the country. The EV ARCTM systems support Executive Order 14057 calling for 100% zero-emission federal fleet light duty vehicle acquisitions by 2027 and will support the growing fleet of zero emission vehicles (ZEVs). The EV ARCTM charging systems will be deployed at AMC locations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Virginia, with more than 70% of the sites receiving multiple systems per location.

“As federal fleet electrification initiatives like Executive Order 14057 gain momentum, we expect continued growth in the federal sector. Energy security and energy resilience is an increasingly important consideration in building out the EV charging infrastructure and we support the goal to have 25% of EV charging infrastructure off-grid and powered by 100% renewable energy,” said Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley.“Our sustainable EV charging solutions create American manufacturing jobs to build American made products that serve zero emission transportation with 100% locally generated, renewable and resilient energy. We proudly employ veterans and invite more to join us and our mission to lead the world to clean mobility.”

Executive Order 14057 with its accompanying Federal Sustainability Plan calls for 100% zero-emission federal fleet vehicle acquisitions by 2035, including 100% light-duty acquisitions by 2027. This is prioritizing and accelerating a Federal Clean Electricity and Vehicle Procurement Strategy, calling for clean and zero emissions vehicles (ZEVs) for federal, state, local and tribal government fleets. There are approximately six-hundred and seventy-five-thousand vehicles in the federal fleet.

For more information on how federal, local and state government entities can purchase Beam's EV ARCTM turnkey sustainable EV charging solutions from the federal GSA contract Number 47QSWA21D0006 , please contact The Beam Team at 858-799-4583 or ... .

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology innovator which develops and manufactures sustainable infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of clean energy and transportation with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage and vital energy security. With operations in the U.S. and Europe, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, save time and money and protect the environment. Headquartered in San Diego with facilities in Chicago, Belgrade and Kraljevo, Beam Global has a deep patent portfolio and is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW. For more information visit BeamForAll , LinkedIn , YouTube and X (formerly Twitter) .

