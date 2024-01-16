Coherent Introduces Dot Projector Modules For Depth Sensing In Consumer Electronics, Robotics, And Autonomous Vehicles

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a leader in optical sensing for consumer electronics, today announced the introduction of dot projector modules for depth sensing in consumer electronics, robotics, and autonomous vehicles.







As the number of use cases for 3D cameras continues to increase, the demand is growing rapidly for sensor technology that can be configured for a wide range of applications and optimized for performance and cost. To meet the growing demand, Coherent is introducing dot projector modules based on 940 nm vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers (VCSELs) with designs ranging from 600 to 13,000 dots, to match various depth range and spatial resolution requirements of spot-assisted time-of-flight (TOF) 3D cameras. Dot projector modules from Coherent enable customers to design cameras that capture an entire scene at a broad angle and extended depth range even in bright outdoor lighting conditions, all while maintaining low power consumption. The miniature dot projector modules are based on surface-mount technology (SMT) for seamless integration.

“Our customizable dot projector module is a breakthrough product that our customers appreciate for its ability to project a sharp dot pattern with high contrast ratio, enabling excellent depth resolution at the system level,” said Dr. David Ahmari, Vice President & General Manager, Optoelectronic Devices & Modules Business.“This product lowers the burden of optics design and system integration, which shortens time to market. By leveraging the economies of scale of our vertically integrated U.S.-based 6-inch laser technology platform that has delivered more than 200 billion VCSEL emitters to date, we also offer our customers scalability, supply-chain security, and leading quality.”

Each dot pattern is configured to match a specific TOF depth sensing application simply by optimizing the optics design for the required number of dots and field of illumination (FOI). The dot projectors offer a high contrast ratio with FOI from 60°x45° to 130°x110°, including 100°x20° to enable high image contrasts for vacuum cleaner robots working over highly reflective floor surfaces. The dot projector modules can be combined with the flood illuminator modules from Coherent for long- and short-range imaging.

Coherent also offers a broad portfolio of components for sensing, including semiconductor laser diodes in the near-, shortwave-, and mid-infrared wavelength ranges; photodiodes; diffractive meta-optics; and laser driver integrated circuits, as well as optoelectronic assemblies and illumination modules.

Coherent will showcase its broad range of products and innovations for sensing at Photonics West 2024 in San Francisco, Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, Booth #4805.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent .

Contact

Mark Lourie

Vice President, Corporate Communications

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at