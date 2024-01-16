Bottled Deep Ocean Water Market Is Projected To Surge US$ 2,967.5 Million With 8.1% CAGR By 2034 | Fact.MR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growing Interest in Natural and Premium Beverages to Present Growth Prospects for the Bottled Deep Ocean Water Market Rockville, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a new industry analysis by Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Bottled Deep Ocean Water Market size is projected to grow from US$ 1,356.2 million in 2024 to US$ 2,967.5 million by 2034. Over the assessment period, bottled deep ocean water demand is set to increase with a CAGR of 8.1% . Consumption of bottled deep ocean water will likely remain high in the food & beverage sector. This is attributable to the rising usage of bottled deep ocean as a base ingredient in several functional beverages. For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:



Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) USD 2,967.5 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 8.1% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 64 Tables No. of Figures 192 Figures



The global market for bottled deep ocean water is anticipated to register robust growth during the forecast period. This is due to several factors, including rising awareness about the potential health & nutritional benefits, growing incidence of waterborne disease, and escalating popularity of the premiumization trend.

Bottled deep ocean water is making new strides in the global beverage industry. This is due to its excellent purity and high mineral content. It is perceived as a safe and healthy alternative to conventional bottled water, fueling its demand globally.

Increasing usage of ocean water across food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics industries is expected to boost sales growth. Subsequently, the availability of this type of water on online platforms and the growing preference for functional beverages are set to propel the market forward.

People worldwide are becoming well aware of the benefits of bottled deep ocean water. As a result, they are inclined to consume it as well as bottled deep ocean water-based beverages. This will provide impetus for the growth of the bottled deep ocean water industry.

Bottled deep ocean water is making new strides in the global beverage industry. This is due to its excellent purity and high mineral content. It is perceived as a safe and healthy alternative to conventional bottled water, fueling its demand globally.

People worldwide are becoming well aware of the benefits of ocean water. As a result, they are inclined to consume it as well as bottled deep ocean water-based beverages. This will provide impetus for the growth of the industry.

Another prominent factor expected to propel the demand for bottled deep ocean water is the rising concerns about contaminated tap water. Similarly, the presence of pollutants in conventional water bottles will prompt consumers to use high-quality deep ocean water.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study



The global market for bottled deep ocean water market is set to total US$ 2,967.5 million in 2034.

By packaging, the 500 to 1000 ML segment is poised to grow at 9.0% CAGR through 2034.

Based on the distribution channel, the B2C segment will likely thrive at a CAGR of 7.7%.

North America's market value is anticipated to total US$ 688 million by 2034.

Demand in East Asia is projected to increase with a CAGR of 8.4% through 2034.

Sales in the United States are set to total US$ 547.3 million by 2034. Japan is expected to register a CAGR of 9.1% between 2024 and 2034.

“Rising prevalence of waterborne diseases and growing demand for functional foods are expected to create a conducive environment for the growth of bottled deep ocean water industry during the forecast period. To gain maximum benefits, key players will look to back their claims by investing in new research," says a Fact analyst.

Who is Winning?

Leading providers of bottled deep ocean water profiled in the report include Hawaii Deep Blue LLC., Kona Deep, iROC Corporation, Taiwan Yes Deep Ocean Water Co., Ltd., Tropical World Food, Destiny Deep Sea Water, Ako Kasei Co., Ltd., Panablu Co., Ltd., Niigata Sada Deepsea Water Co., Ltd., Odeep, Muroto Deep Sea Water Co., Ltd., Ocean's Halo, Aquagen Europe, and Seven-Eleven Hawai, Inc.

Key players are focusing on using advanced extraction and filling technologies to improve the quality and safety of their products. They are also incorporating sustainable packaging formats to reduce their environmental impact and comply with government regulations.

Players such as Destiny Deep Sea Water and Deep Ocean Water Company are leading the charge in this industry with their unique approaches and packaging. For instance, Destiny Deep Sea Water provides the most nutritious and pristine water by using state-of-the-art desalination techniques to purify the water while locking natural minerals and delicious taste into every bottle. The company's main motto is to ensure that its products enrich consumers' lives on a daily basis.

Deep Ocean Water Company pumps water from below 600m, where the water is pollution/pathogen-free and mineral-rich. It is also using innovative packaging formats like water pouches and bottles that significantly reduce plastic usage.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:



What Makes the United States a Dominant Bottled Deep Ocean Water Market?

“The surge in the premiumization trend is fostering market growth in the United States.”

By the year 2034, the market size for bottled deep ocean water in the United States is poised to reach a substantial US$ 547.3 million, experiencing a notable surge with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.6% throughout the assessment period.

Several factors are expected to drive the growth and market share of bottled deep ocean water in the United States. Notably, the increasing trend of premiumization, where consumers place higher value on quality and unique beverages, is a significant factor. The market is also influenced by a growing awareness of the perceived benefits associated with ocean water, fueling its demand among consumers.

The appeal of bottled deep ocean water extends beyond local consumers, reaching tourists and travelers globally, contributing to the market's widespread popularity. This international appeal further propels the expansion of the market within the country.

Environmental consciousness plays a pivotal role as well, with companies in the United States involved in bottled deep ocean water adopting sustainable packaging practices. This eco-friendly approach is expected to enhance the market's attractiveness, aligning with the increasing consumer preference for environmentally conscious products. The ongoing innovations in deep-sea water extraction techniques are anticipated to contribute to the industry's dynamism, ensuring a consistent supply of high-quality products.

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:

CBD Nutraceuticals Market : CBD Nutraceuticals are the alternative to pharmaceuticals in the health and wellness industry as they are not classified by the Pharma industry as medicines.

Nutraceutical Marke : Products known as nutraceuticals are those that serve medical goals in addition to nutritional ones. A product may be used to treat a chronic condition or for physiological objectives. they are products made from whole foods, food additives, herbs, phytonutrients, probiotics, vitamins, minerals, and microbial sources.

About Fact:

Fact is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team: ...

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog