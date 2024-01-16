(MENAFN) The German Defense Ministry has responded to the recent speculation about a potential escalation between Russia and NATO, following the publication of an article in Bild outlining a hypothetical "path to conflict." The tabloid detailed a supposed secret military document suggesting that Russia could launch an "open attack" on the United States-led bloc as early as the summer of 2025. Moscow has dismissed the claims as a "hoax," with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refusing to comment on the report. The German Defense Ministry, while acknowledging the consideration of various scenarios in military training, neither confirmed nor denied the existence of a secret document behind Bild's scenario.



In the face of growing tensions, the German tabloid has stood by its story, releasing a follow-up piece titled "Putin's attack 'closer than most people think.'" The article quotes Fabian Hoffmann, a research fellow at the University of Oslo, who suggests that Moscow is planning a war of "intimidation" against the United States-led bloc. Hoffmann argues that such a strategy could compel NATO to abandon its Eastern members due to potential damage to critical infrastructure.



As the situation unfolds, the response from the German Defense Ministry underscores the complexity of analyzing potential conflict scenarios and the need for careful consideration in assessing geopolitical developments. The tabloid's persistence in highlighting the "Russian attack" narrative adds to the ongoing discourse surrounding the fragile relations between Russia and NATO.





