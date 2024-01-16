Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Projected To Reach $327.3 Billion At CAGR 7.3% By 2031 | AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market

The global nutraceutical ingredients market is expected to witness growth owing to rising customer preference for natural food products and functional foods.

- Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nutraceutical Ingredients Market by Type (Probiotics, Vitamins, Minerals, Proteins, Dietary Fibers, Others), by Form (Dry, Liquid), by Application (Dietary supplements, Functional Food and Beverage, Animal Nutrition, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031". As per the report, the global nutraceutical ingredients market is expected to gather $327.3 billion by 2031. The market was valued at $163.9 billion in 2021 and is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 7.3% during the 2022-2031 period. The report provides a comprehensive study of evolving market trends, regional scenarios, and the competitive landscape of the industry.

Request Sample Copy of Report:

Increased investment in R&D to investigate novel applications for nutraceutical components is a result of the rise in nutraceutical ingredients market demand. Government laws, however, pose a threat to the expansion of the market for nutraceutical ingredients in some nations, including Europe. In the European Union, probiotic health claims must adhere to strict guidelines. Market players must offer scientifically validated evidence of the efficacy of their products, which frequently results in the rejection of product claims regarding health benefits.

By application, the functional food & beverage segment held the highest market share in 2021 with around two-fifths of the total share. Growing demand for functional foods and beverages from fitness and sports enthusiasts is predicted to be the main factor behind this segment's growth. On the other hand, the dietary supplements segment is forecasted to have the fastest CAGR of 7.8% by 2031. The different health advantages offered by dietary supplements will play a huge role in the rise of this market.

Key Players

The major players analyzed for global nutraceutical ingredients industry are Amway Corporation, AOR Inc., Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill Incorporated, Danone, EID Parry, General Mills, Herbalife International of America Inc., Innophos, Matsun Nutrition, Mead Johnson, Nestle SA, Natrol, Royal DSM, and Valensa International.

Make a Direct Purchase:

The region that dominated the global nutraceutical ingredients market in 2021 was North America, and this dominance is anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest nutraceutical ingredients market growth during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region has experienced significant expansion over the past several years as a result of the participation of major pharmaceutical and food and beverage manufacturers. Thus, all these nutraceutical ingredients market trends are driving the market growth.

By type, the probiotics segment accounted for the largest market share with around one-third of the total revenue. Health benefits associated with probiotics such as the reduced risk of cancer are anticipated to expand the scope of the market. On the other hand, the proteins segment is anticipated to have the fastest CAGR of 8.1% by 2031. The increasing importance of proteins due to the various roles played by them in the human body might aid the segment to register a significant growth.

Get Your Report Customized:

By form, the nutraceutical ingredients market is divided into dry and liquid. The liquid segment is growing at a moderate rate during the forecast period. Ingredients for liquid nutraceuticals can be produced easily and affordably. Since they are easier to consume than dry products, liquid products are expected to grow more quickly in the near future. Manufacturing beverages, animal feed, and personal care products uses liquid form of substances because of their high compatibility with other ingredients. Personal care product demand is rising as a result of rising consumer disposable income, which will fuel segment growth for liquids over the forecast period.

KEY FINDINGS OF STUDY

By type, the probiotics segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $52,725.1 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $102,175.2 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.0%.

By form, the dry segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $92,372.4 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $179,258.1 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.0%.

Depending on application, the functional food and beverage segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $63,634.6 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $127,635.3 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.4%.

Region wise, North America was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $55,573.3 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $105,076.9 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.8%.

Talk to our Analyst:

By region, the Asia-Pacific nutraceutical ingredients market is likely to become the fastest growing industry with a CAGR of 8.1% during the analysis timeframe. The growing expanse of the pharmaceutical and food and beverages industry is predicted to be the main factor which might positively impact the market. On the other hand, the market in North America accounted for the highest market share in 2021 with nearly one-third of the total market revenue. Growing demand for nutraceuticals is predicted to push the growth of the market in the region.

Check out more related studies published by AMR Research:

Organic Dairy Food and Drinks Market -

Organic Snacks Market -

Animal and Marine Fats and Oils Market -

Natural Food & Drinks Market -

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn