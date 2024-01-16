Foreign minister says Ukrainians will have ‘to fight with shovels’

(MENAFN) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba has issued a stark warning to United States lawmakers, urging the prompt approval of additional military aid to Ukraine as he asserts that time is running out in the face of escalating Russian aggression. In an interview with ABC News, Kuleba stressed that providing increased financial and military support to Ukraine is crucial for preventing a direct confrontation between the US and Russia. He argued that the cost of supporting Ukraine now is significantly lower than the potential repercussions if Russian forces were to prevail, emphasizing the broader implications for global stability.



Kuleba's plea comes at a critical juncture when Washington, a major sponsor of what some describe as a "proxy war" in Ukraine, has encountered obstacles in securing additional funds for Kiev. The Biden administration's request for USD61.4 billion in additional military and financial assistance has faced mounting opposition from Republican lawmakers, including Senator J.D. Vance, who questions the effectiveness of the strategy in Ukraine and highlights concerns about prolonged conflict.



The Ukrainian diplomat underscored the importance of sending a strong message to adversaries worldwide by preventing a Russian victory in Ukraine. Kuleba argued that if the West fails to halt Russia's advances in Ukraine, it raises doubts about its ability to confront challenges in other regions. In a defiant stance, he declared that Ukrainians are prepared to fight with whatever means available, even resorting to shovels if weapons become scarce.



As the geopolitical tension intensifies, Kuleba's urgent call for support underscores the geopolitical significance of Ukraine and the potential consequences of inaction in the face of Russian aggression. The international community closely monitors developments as the situation continues to evolve.



