Iran launches missiles at ‘terrorists and spies’ close to US consulate

(MENAFN) In response to recent terrorist bombings in Iran that claimed the lives of innocent civilians, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Monday that it conducted ballistic missile strikes against an ISIS base in Syria and a purported stronghold of the Israeli spy service Mossad in Iraq. The attacks were carried out as retaliation for two separate explosions that occurred in Kerman on January 3, where nearly 100 people were killed during a gathering to honor the late General Qassem Soleimani, and another suicide bombing in Rask last month, which resulted in the deaths of 11 Iranian police and was attributed to the Pakistani-based group Jaish Al-Adl.



The IRGC, in a statement, declared that the missile strikes were aimed at dismantling gathering places of ISIS commanders and elements connected to recent terrorist operations in Syria.



Simultaneously, the IRGC targeted what it referred to as "one of the main espionage headquarters of the Zionist regime [Mossad] in the Kurdistan region of Iraq." The attack on Mossad was described as a response to alleged provocations by the Israeli regime, particularly the killing of commanders from the Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Resistance Front.



The IRGC emphasized its commitment to continuing offensive operations until it avenges the blood of the martyrs, pledging to retaliate against those responsible for the attacks on Iranian civilians and security personnel. The missile strikes mark a significant escalation in tensions in the region, with Iran holding external actors accountable for what it perceives as acts of terrorism against its citizens. The international community closely monitors developments as the situation unfolds.





