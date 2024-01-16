Trump hits great election triumph

(MENAFN) In a resounding triumph, former President Donald Trump has clinched a landslide victory in the first Republican primary of the 2024 presidential race, held in Iowa. With over 95 percent of the votes counted, Trump garnered a commanding 51 percent of the electorate, securing three times more delegates than his closest opponent and solidifying his position as the frontrunner for the Republican nomination.



The Iowa caucus results revealed Trump's overwhelming popularity, as he obtained 19 delegates, a substantial lead over rivals Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley, who secured 8 and 7 delegates, respectively. DeSantis, the current governor of Florida, claimed second place with 21.3 percent of the vote, while Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, followed closely behind with 19.1 percent.



Trump expressed his gratitude to supporters in Iowa via a social media post late in the evening, stating, "I LOVE YOU ALL!" The victory comes as no surprise following favorable polling that indicated Trump's dominance in the race, with an NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom survey revealing a nearly 30-point advantage over other candidates.



While Nikki Haley took second place in the polling, the caucus results positioned DeSantis as the runner-up, solidifying his role as a key contender in the Republican primary. Before concluding her campaign in Iowa, Haley delivered a veiled criticism of Trump, urging supporters to choose a path forward without vendettas and with a sense of hope.



The Republican newcomer, Vivek Ramaswamy, secured the fourth position with 7.7 percent of the vote but failed to win any delegates. As the 2024 presidential race unfolds, Trump's decisive victory in Iowa sets the stage for an intriguing and competitive primary season within the Republican Party.





MENAFN16012024000045015687ID1107726368