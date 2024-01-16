Global Aluminum Chlorohydrate Market Size To Worth USD 1,702.8 Million By 2032 | CAGR Of 4.1%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Aluminum Chlorohydrate Market Size was valued at USD 1,131.4 Million in 2022 and the Worldwide Aluminum Chlorohydrate Market Size is expected to reach USD 1,702.8 Million by 2032, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies Covered: Kemira, USALCO, GEO, BASF, Holland Company, Zhejiang NetSun Co., Ltd., Parchem fine & specialty chemicals, Innova Corporate, Aditya Birla Chemicals, NipponSoda Co. Ltd., Chemtrade Logistics Inc., Dongying Kunbao Chemical, Avi-Chem Industries and other key vendors.

The Global Aluminum Chlorohydrate Market Size To Grow from USD 1,131.4 Million in 2022 to USD 1,702.8 Million by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period.





Aluminum chlorohydrate, also known as aluminum hydrate, is a group of water-soluble aluminum salts commonly used in cosmetics as an antiperspirant and in water treatment as a coagulant. It serves as a key ingredient in many commercial antiperspirants, making up to 25% of these products. Its role in water treatment, where it aids in removing dissolved organic substances and colloidal particles, is expected to positively impact the market's growth, especially with the increasing number of water treatment facilities due to government initiatives. Moreover, the rising demand for aluminum chlorohydrate as an active ingredient in underarm cosmetics is set to drive the global market, although fluctuating raw material costs and challenges related to aluminum chloride retention may pose obstacles in the years to come.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Aluminum Chlorohydrate Market Size, By Type (Solid, Liquid), By Application (Additives, Wastewater Treatment, Cosmetics, Synthetic Rubber, Lubricants, Wood Preservatives, Others), By End-use (Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Agro Chemicals, Metal Production, Pulp & Paper, Others), By Geographic Scope and Forecast, 2022 – 2032."

Aluminum Chlorohydrate Market Price Analysis

Pricing in the Aluminum Chlorohydrate (ACH) market is shaped by a blend of supply chain factors, demand fluctuations, and external market conditions. Raw material costs, primarily aluminum, significantly impact ACH prices on the supply side. Technological advancements and environmental regulations can also influence production costs, thus affecting market prices. Meanwhile, market value is driven by its wide application in water treatment plants and personal care products. Regional price variations are influenced by local demand, raw material availability, and import-export dynamics.

Aluminum Chlorohydrate Market Distribution Analysis

The distribution landscape of the Aluminum Chlorohydrate (ACH) market is shaped by its diverse applications across sectors. It involves direct sales to industries, specialized distributors for water treatment, and partnerships with cosmetic manufacturers. Regional efficiency is influenced by major ACH manufacturers, logistics, and local demand. E-commerce platforms have added a digital distribution avenue, especially for specialized applications. Regulatory standards, notably in personal care, impact market access and distribution strategies in various regions.

Insights by Form

The liquid segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. Liquid aluminum chlorohydrate is a clear or slightly hazy solution available in various concentrations, easy to mix with other components. It is extensively used in municipal water treatment and the production of personal care products, especially antiperspirants, due to its easy integration. Its popularity is due to its immediate availability, precise dosing, and broad applications. As urbanization increases and the demand for clean water grows, liquid aluminum chlorohydrate's role in water purification is expected to remain strong.

Insights by Application

The wastewater treatment segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. Aluminum chlorohydrate is a key player in wastewater treatment, functioning as a coagulant to clarify water by binding to impurities and sediment, facilitating their removal through filtration. This role is pivotal in meeting the rising global demand for clean water as urbanization and industrial growth continue. Its efficiency as a coagulant makes aluminum chlorohydrate a preferred choice in various water treatment applications, whether at municipal or industrial scales.

Insights by End-use

The healthcare segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. The pharmaceutical industry harnesses the astringent and antiperspirant properties of aluminum chlorohydrate in various medicinal and dermatological products. Its primary application lies in antiperspirant deodorants and skin astringents, where these properties are essential. Pharmaceutical companies utilize these characteristics to develop products that manage perspiration and deliver skincare benefits. Consequently, the pharmaceutical sector plays a substantial role in the aluminum chlorohydrate market due to its reliance on this versatile compound.

Insights by Region

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the Aluminum Chlorohydrate market from 2023 to 2032. The aluminum chlorohydrate market in the Asia Pacific region has experienced remarkable growth, with countries like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations playing pivotal roles. This dynamic market is characterized by the presence of both multinational corporations and local manufacturers vying for significant market shares. The surging demand for water treatment applications, fueled by concerns about water pollution and urban population growth, has driven the need for aluminum chlorohydrate. Moreover, the cosmetic industry, particularly antiperspirant production, has witnessed substantial growth, further boosting demand. Economic expansion and supportive regulatory norms for clean water supply are additional factors strengthening this market in the region.

North America is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2032. North America, particularly the U.S. and Canada, plays a crucial role in the aluminum chlorohydrate market. Strong industrial infrastructure and rigorous water treatment regulations drive demand. Its use in water purification and personal care products, especially antiperspirants, is prominent. Focus on sustainable water treatment and advanced wastewater facilities makes North America a key consumer.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major players in Global Aluminum Chlorohydrate the Market includes Kemira, USALCO, GEO, BASF, Holland Company, Zhejiang NetSun Co., Ltd., Parchem fine & specialty chemicals, Innova Corporate, Aditya Birla Chemicals, NipponSoda Co. Ltd., Chemtrade Logistics Inc., Dongying Kunbao Chemical, Avi-Chem Industries and other key vendors.

Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2032.

Aluminum Chlorohydrate Market, Type Analysis



Solid Liquid

Aluminum Chlorohydrate Market, Application Analysis



Additives

Wastewater Treatment

Cosmetics

Synthetic Rubber

Lubricants

Wood Preservatives Others

Aluminum Chlorohydrate Market, End-use Analysis



Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Agro Chemicals

Metal Production

Pulp & Paper Others

Aluminum Chlorohydrate Market, Regional Analysis

North America



US

Canada Mexico

Europe



Germany

Uk

France

Italy

Spain

Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil

Argentina Colombia

Middle East & Africa



UAE

Saudi Arabia South Africa

