OPEN Global Announces New President And Executive Committee Members

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OPEN Global announces the formation of its distinguished executive committee members for the upcoming 2024-2025 term. Comprising of well-esteemed professionals from diverse backgrounds and regions, the members nominated embody OPEN Global's commitment to nurturing entrepreneurship, fostering leadership, and cultivating communities within the Friends of Pakistan network worldwide.



"I am honored to lead OPEN Global alongside an exceptional team," states Abu Bakar, President of OPEN Global for the 2024-2025 tenure. "Together, we are committed to propelling OPEN's global vision, ushering in an era of innovation and community empowerment." Bringing over two decades of international experience in technology and business leadership, Bakar excels in community building and mentoring emerging leaders. His entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to community service position him perfectly to lead OPEN Global.



Yasir Agha, Treasurer and CFO - based in New York, boasts over 18 years of experience in investment banking, M&A, corporate finance, and portfolio management across diverse industries. His strategic insights and financial acumen will be instrumental in driving OPEN Global's growth initiatives.

Mehwish Nasir, Board Secretary/Coordinator - a Pakistani Canadian American management consultant, Nasir brings expertise in technology, strategy, and consulting. Her multicultural background and passion for diverse sectors add significant value to the headship.



Salman Ravala, Esq., - based in New York, will serve as Outside General Counsel to OPEN Global, and will work closely with senior leadership teams to align legal strategy with business goals.



Committee Leads for the term 2024-2025:



. Marketing Initiatives – Lead Shanzeh Shunaid (SV) and Co-Lead Ahsan Rehman (SV)

. Chapter Development and Compliance – Lead Faisal Jeddy (SV) and Co-Lead Zulfi Jafri (NY)

. Partnerships and Alliances – Lead Dr. Khalid Mahmood (Dallas) and Co-Lead Moazzam Chaudry (SV)

. Sponsorships, Fundraising, and Event Planning – Lead Aamir Chalisa (Chicago) and Co-Lead Zulfi Jafri (NY)

. Technology and Tech Programs – Lead Farhan Younas (SV) and Co-Lead Ahsan Rehman (SV)

. Data, Analytics, and Online Engagements – Lead Ahsan Rehman (SV) and Co-Lead Farhan Younas (SV)



In concluding the announcement, Bakar reaffirms the team's dedication to fostering innovation, empowerment, and collaboration within the global community. "We are committed to forging robust partnerships and expanding our reach to untapped markets, positioning OPEN as the premier organization for entrepreneurs and professionals within the Friends of Pakistan community," concludes Bakar, expressing appreciation for the community's support and enthusiasm.



The newly appointed executive committee members stand poised and ready to steer OPEN Global towards greater heights, propelling its global vision and fostering a culture of innovation and community engagement worldwide.



ABOUT OPEN Global

OPEN Global is the world's premier network of entrepreneurs and professionals dedicated to fostering innovation, connection, and disruption within the Friends of Pakistan community on a global scale.



Governed by an independent Board of Directors and a democratically elected President, this nonprofit organization, headquartered in Massachusetts, ensures coordination among chapters and drives global initiatives, including launching new chapters.



For more information, visit



Shanzeh Shunaid

OPEN Global

