UN claims Red Sea struggles could become ‘impossible to contain’

(MENAFN) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep concern about the escalating instability in the Middle East during a press conference in New York on Monday. He highlighted the crisis triggered by the October 7 events when Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on Israel, resulting in significant casualties and hostages. The subsequent Israeli response, involving a blockade, airstrikes, and ground assault in Gaza, has led to a substantial loss of life and drawn condemnation from the international community.



Guterres emphasized the grim toll on civilians in Gaza, condemning the Israeli operation as "collective punishment of the Palestinian people." He pointed out the "unprecedented level of civilian casualties," particularly among women and children. The severity of the situation has already brought additional actors, such as Hezbollah and Yemen's Houthis, into the conflict, further complicating the regional landscape.



Of particular concern to the United Nations Secretary-General is the heightened tension in the Red Sea and surrounding areas, warning that these tensions may soon become "impossible to contain." Guterres expressed worry about the daily exchanges of fire, emphasizing the potential for a broader escalation between Israel and Lebanon, with profound implications for regional stability.



As the crisis continues to unfold, Guterres called for restraint and diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation. The urgency of his message underscores the need for a comprehensive and coordinated approach to address the multifaceted challenges in the region and prevent further deterioration of the situation.









