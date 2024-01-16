N R Narayana Murthy To Chair Grand Jury For Economic Times CIO Awards

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, India, January 15, 2024 - The Economic Times CIO announces the inaugural Economic Times CIO Awards for Enterprise IT Excellence, an innovative event set to take place on February 22, 2024, at Sahara Star, Mumbai. The awards recognise the pivotal role of Chief Information Officers (CIOs) in shaping digital transformation across industries.



Chaired by the iconic Infosys founder, N R Narayana Murthy, the Grand Jury features luminaries such as CP Gurnani, Dr. Kiran Karnik, Manoj Kohli, Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Abhay Karandikar, Ashishkumar Chauhan, Arvind Gupta, Anna Roy, and Kunal Bahl.



These awards celebrate exceptional enterprise technology achievements, spotlighting innovations driving digital transformation and inspiring future leaders. With over 1100 nominations received, the digital community eagerly anticipates celebrating the visionaries and trailblazers in enterprise IT excellence.



Categories Reflecting Excellence



The Economic Times CIO Awards encompass several innovative categories:



Innovative Digital Business Model: Identifying new revenue streams and innovative business models through digital-native strategies.



Data-Driven Customer Transformation: Focusing on effective customer connections, personalisation, and the next-best offer/action engine.



Employee Experience Transformation: Enhancing the overall employee experience beyond HRMS, encompassing personalised learning and employee lifecycle management.



Business Resilience Impact: Evaluating sustainability, risk management, and the impact of business activities on the environment and social context.



Supply Chain Optimization: Enhancing supply chain efficiency and customer experiences through optimised supply chains, omnichannel strategies, and hyper-local marketing.



End-to-End Service Delivery Platforms: Addressing the evolving landscape of business process automation, including core enterprise processes, automation extensions, and AI/ML enhancements.



Digital Factory: Recognizing the impact of Industry 4.0 on industrial operations through the use of digital technologies for data collection, analytics, and employee health and safety.



Emerging Technology Champion: Highlighting holistic approaches to data collection and the importance of technologies such as Data Lake, Data Marts, Automated Data Engineering, and Data Storage.



Enterprise Platform for Emerging Tech: Emphasizing the need for centralised expertise in emerging technologies like Big Data, Analytics, AI, ML, RPA, and IoT.



IT Management and Cyber Security: Crucial for ensuring customer experience quality and security, covering IT operations, management, help desk services, and cyber security.



Future-Proof Digital Infrastructure: Distinguishing between cloud-native and cloud-based, emphasising architecture designed specifically for cloud deployment.



Core Applications: Highlighting the importance of agile methodologies, DevOps culture, and seamless integration within the digital ecosystem.



Save the dates for two pivotal milestones: the jury meeting on January 19, 2024, and the Awards Night slated for February 22, 2024. These significant events mark the countdown to a grand celebration honouring excellence in Enterprise IT. Be a part of the anticipation and join us in recognising the remarkable achievements shaping the digital landscape.



In addition to this exciting announcement, the event proudly showcases robust partnerships with influential entities supporting India's digital evolution. Backed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Digital India, the National e-Governance Division, CIOs of India, and BCG, this collaboration emphasises the collective commitment to advancing the nation's digital landscape. Join us in celebrating innovation, leadership, and the digital future at this prestigious event.

