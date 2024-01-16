(MENAFN) The focal point of the ongoing geopolitical struggle between the United States and Russia has shifted decisively to the fate of Ukrainian lands. However, beneath the surface of this contemporary clash lies a deeper and longstanding tension, marked by vastly different interpretations of historical events, particularly those related to World War II. According to Timofey Bordachev, this historical discord serves as a symbolic battleground, reflecting broader issues that contribute to the resurgence of systemic confrontation between Russia and the West.



Bordachev identifies several factors fueling this return to historical and geopolitical rivalry. Key among them is the apparent inability of the United States and its allies to acknowledge the diminishing extent of their global influence, compounded by the overarching crisis within the global market economy. The very independence of Russia, viewed as a challenge by the United States and Western Europe, further exacerbates these tensions.



While the nature of this contemporary confrontation is yet to fully unfold, Bordachev dismisses the likelihood of a return to the Cold War dynamics of an Iron Curtain separating East and West. Instead, he envisions a more prosaic era, distinguished by a nuanced and multifaceted confrontation. A pivotal element of this complex relationship, he suggests, will be the divergent interpretations of historical events.



The divergence in historical narratives becomes particularly evident when examining statements, such as the recent claim by an elderly American politician asserting that the United States liberated Ukraine from Nazism during World War II. Bordachev highlights the significance of such historical disagreements, emphasizing their potential to serve as symbolic battlegrounds in a broader geopolitical context.



As the United States and Russia navigate this historical and geopolitical terrain, understanding the roots of their discord becomes crucial. Bordachev's analysis provides insights into the deep-seated factors that contribute to this historical divergence and sheds light on the intricate dynamics shaping the evolving relationship between these two global powers.





MENAFN16012024000045015687ID1107726294