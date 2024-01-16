Erdogan tells Turkish representatives to boycott Davos

(MENAFN) In a reported move to express dissatisfaction with the World Economic Forum's (WEF) position on the Israel-Hamas conflict, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has purportedly intervened to prevent Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek from attending the annual meeting in Davos, according to sources cited by Bloomberg on Monday.



Scheduled to travel to Switzerland for the prestigious gathering of global business and political leaders, Finance Minister Simsek's trip was abruptly canceled following Erdogan's directive, as reported by individuals familiar with the matter. The extent of the delegation affected by this decision remains unclear, with Bloomberg indicating that Erdogan has "asked his country's officials to skip" the summit in response to the WEF's stance on the Israel-Hamas war.



The reported intervention stems from the WEF's founder, Klaus Schwab, releasing a statement in October condemning Hamas' "terrorist attacks against Israel." The statement also called for the protection of the civilian population in Gaza, without explicitly assigning responsibility to either Israeli forces or Palestinian militants.



President Erdogan, known for his outspoken criticism of Israel, has accused the country of committing "genocide" in Gaza and likened Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Hitler. Notably, Erdogan has not attended the Davos summit since 2009, following a memorable debate with then-Israeli Prime Minister Shimon Peres. During that event, Erdogan vehemently criticized Israel's incursion into Gaza and declared that he did not anticipate returning to Davos.



The latest move to boycott the Davos summit reflects Erdogan's continued assertiveness on issues related to the Israel-Hamas conflict, signaling the enduring impact of geopolitical tensions on international forums.







MENAFN16012024000045015687ID1107726293