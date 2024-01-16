Houthis strike US vessel with projectile

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Yemen's Houthi militants launched a ballistic missile, striking an American container ship, the M/V Gibraltar Eagle, as confirmed by the United States Central Command in a statement. The attack occurred on Monday afternoon, originating from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen and intensifying concerns about the security of maritime routes in the Gulf of Aden.



The Central Command, overseeing United States military operations in the Middle East, noted that the Iranian-backed Houthi militants explicitly targeted the container ship in response to Israel's ongoing conflict with Hamas. Fortunately, the vessel, which is Marshall Islands-flagged, United States-owned, and operated, reported no injuries or significant damage, continuing its journey despite the attack.



Earlier on the same day, United States forces detected another launch of an anti-ship ballistic missile from Yemen, which ultimately failed in flight and impacted on land within Yemeni territory. This incident marks a troubling escalation in the ongoing conflict in the region.



This missile strike comes less than a week after the United States and United Kingdom jointly conducted a military operation in the Red Sea, aiming to ensure the security of commercial shipping routes between the Arabian and Mediterranean Seas via the Suez Canal. With the Houthi forces launching a total of 28 attacks on merchant vessels by Monday, major transportation companies, including Maersk, MSC, CMA CGM, and Hapag-Lloyd, have rerouted their ships around the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa, opting for a considerably longer route between Asia and Europe.



It is crucial to note that Houthi forces have not only targeted commercial vessels but have also directed their attacks towards British and American military vessels operating in the region. The situation remains fluid, with maritime security concerns escalating and global shipping companies forced to reconsider their routes amidst the growing threat posed by the Houthi militants.







