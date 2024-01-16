Coinmena Partners With Onramp Bitcoin To Provide MENA Investors With Institutional Grade Bitcoin Research.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBAI, UAE

, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinMENA, a leading cryptocurrency platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, announces a strategic partnership with Onramp Bitcoin, an international Bitcoin asset management company built on multi-institution custody. Onramp's platform provides best-in-class products and solutions for HNWI, Family Offices, and Institutions to onboard Bitcoin – the right way. In addition to providing market access, the partnership aims to empower MENA investors with high-quality Bitcoin educational resources such as proprietary written research, rich video content, and analytic tools.

CoinMENA is licensed and regulated by both Dubai's Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) as well as the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) and provides investors with stable on-ramp and off-ramp services between traditional banking and digital assets. As part of the partnership, CoinMENA and Onramp are poised to explore innovative custody solutions designed specifically for institutional investors. The collaboration comes on the heels of Onramp's recent announcement of a partnership with BitGo, CoinMENA's current custody partner.

In a joint statement, CoinMENA's founders, Talal Tabbaa and Dina Sam'an said, "We are excited because this partnership fills a market gap for premium Bitcoin market research, and aligns with our educational approach to empower regional investors to invest in Bitcoin based on sound logic and a deep understanding of its unique and fundamental properties. As Bitcoin evolves into a mainstream international asset class, providing insightful analysis becomes essential for investors and asset managers, guiding them in making confident, long-term investment decisions."

Onramp Co-Founder and CEO Michael Tanguma added "Onramp recognizes that bitcoin is a global asset, necessitating the broad dissemination of valuable bitcoin-focused educational resources across the world – research, podcasts, webinars, data-driven tools like the Onramp Terminal – access to these types of high-quality materials, combined with a first principles approach to custody, is the recipe for successful long-term bitcoin ownership. We are excited to partner with the CoinMENA team to provide tools and education to one of the fastest-growing regions in the digital asset space."

About CoinMENA

Headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain, CoinMENA B.S.C. (c) is licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) as a crypto asset service provider (category-3). CoinMENA FZE, a subsidiary of CoinMENA B.S.C. (c), is licensed as a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) for Virtual Asset Broker-Dealer services from Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA). CoinMENA seeks to empower new and seasoned investors in the MENA region who want access to crypto asset investment options by allowing them to participate in the new digital economy. Through CoinMENA, investors can buy, sell, store, and receive digital assets safely and securely, as well as deposit and withdraw in their local currency. Through competitive fees, high liquidity, and an educational approach, CoinMENA aims to be the simplest and most trusted digital assets exchange platform in the region. For more information, visit: .

About Onramp

Onramp is a bitcoin asset management platform built on the foundation of Onramp Multi-Institution Custody. This unique and differentiated custody model allows Onramp to offer a full suite of products and services, tailored for the needs of HNWIs, financial intermediaries, and institutional allocators.

Onramp combines the best of a Bitcoin financial service company with traditional finance experience. Our team hails from Coinbase, Google, Unchained Capital, Bain & Company and we are advised by professionals with tenures at organizations including BNY Mellon, Blackstone, Greenlight Capital, and Deutsche Bank. For more information, visit: onrampbitcoin .

