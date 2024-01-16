DUNMORE Launches A New Sustainable PET Printable Film

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUN-GREEN Sustainable Printable PET Film

Dunmore logo

Dunmore introduces a new sustainable printable PET film, DUN-GREENTM, an environmentally friendly option for label and graphics applications.

- Robin Kobrin, Senior Research Chemist

BRISTOL, PA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dunmore announces the launch of a DUN-GREENTM, a new sustainable, printable polyester (PET) film . DUN-GREENTM PET film is sustainable and eco-friendly, with a printable topcoat containing 75% post-consumer recycled (PCR) content. The PET film base has 80% recycled content, offering customers a printable, sustainable, and responsible choice for their label, graphic and packaging requirements.

Robin Kobrin, Senior Research Chemist and the driving force behind DUN-GREENTM, shared,“Dunmore has seen an increase in interest regarding sustainable solutions for labels, graphics, and packaging applications. We believe that a printable topcoat with >75% PCR content will offer a unique, full construction solution that is environmentally friendly and can be printed on multiple printing technologies. DUN-GREENTM has printed successfully with solvent, water based and UV-curable flexographic inks. It is a great addition to our expanding portfolio.”

More information and technical details about this new product innovation, DUN-GREENTM sustainable, eco-friendly printable PET film can be found on the Dunmore website, along with Dunmore's other printable films for graphics applications .

About DUNMORE

Dunmore is a global manufacturer of engineered coated and laminated films and foils. Dunmore offers film conversion services such as coating, metallizing and laminating along with contract film manufacturing and custom film product development. Dunmore produces coated film, metallized film and laminating film substrates for aircraft, spacecraft, photovoltaic, graphic arts, insulation, customer solutions, and specialty applications. Dunmore is a Steel Partners company, ISO 9001:2015 and OSHA VPP Star certified. For complete information on Dunmore's products, services, and industries served, please visit .

DUN-GREENTM is a registered trademark of Dunmore.



Nik Taritas

Dunmore

+1 2157818895

...