Nexgen Networks Launches Cutting-Edge, User-Centric Website In Major Brand Revitalization

NexGen Networks: Redefining Global Enterprise Network Connectivity

Phase One of NexGen Networks' Global Rebrand Initiative

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NexGen Networks Corporation, a global digital infrastructure company and the premier provider of fiber optic-based network solutions to the world's top financial services firms and global enterprises, is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website. This significant milestone marks the first phase of the company's ambitious global rebranding initiative, underlining its commitment to innovation and excellence in the digital age.The new website , which goes live today, features a sleek, modern design, improved functionality, and a content-rich experience, aiming to enhance user interaction and accessibility. It is a tangible representation of NexGen Networks' evolution, reflecting the company's forward-thinking mindset and dedication to meeting the evolving needs of its global enterprise customers.This website relaunch is just the beginning of NexGen's comprehensive rebranding journey. The initiative encompasses a series of strategic changes, aligning the company's brand identity with its growing global presence and the dynamic nature of the technology landscape.Jeffrey Barth, President at NexGen Networks, comments,“The launch of our new website is a significant stride in our journey towards a global rebrand. It embodies our commitment to not only keeping pace with the digital revolution but leading it. This is an exciting time for NexGen Networks, and the new website is just a small glimpse of what's to come as we continue to innovate and expand our horizons.”With a successful launch of the new website, NexGen Networks sets the stage for the subsequent phases of its rebranding initiative. Customers, partners, and industry watchers can expect to see further developments as the company continues to redefine its presence in the global enterprise network service market.ABOUT NEXGEN NETWORKSNexGen Networks, is the premier provider of tailored, high-capacity communications services to carrier and enterprise customers. NexGen Networks is committed to delivering cost-effective, custom solutions coupled with superior industry expertise, service and support that allows for unparalleled time to market connectivity. It offers a comprehensive suite of facilities-based services including: Ethernet, SD-WAN, Global Cloud, Global Multi Cloud, Wavelength, Dark Fiber, Internet Access, Colocation and more. Its fiber optic network leverages unique rights-of-way that deliver connectivity to the major metropolitan areas in North America, Europe and the Far East. While consistently building upon its private and public IP and Ethernet expertise and evolving its capabilities to continually meet the needs of its customers, large and small, it has continued to maintain a superior standard of customer service and support.

