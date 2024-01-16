Innovatorsbox Award-Winning Dear Workplace And Curious Monica Podcasts Returns For Season 3

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dear Workplace and Curious Monica by InnovatorsBox and Hosted by Monica H. Kang Returns

- Monica H. KangWASHINGTON, D. C., USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- InnovatorsBox® , a trailblazer in leadership and creativity, is delighted to announce the much-anticipated return of its award-winning podcasts, Dear Workplace and Curious Monica . Season 3, set to launch in 2024, will explore key questions and trends leaders are wrestling with to thrive in the hybrid global workplace.Building on the success of previous seasons, Dear Workplace delves into workplace trends and questions leaders seek to untangle and gain clarity on. Simultaneously, Curious Monica explores how innovators thrive in different industries. Hosted by the Founder & CEO of InnovatorsBox®, Monica H. Kang, the shows are researched, written, directed, and produced by Kang and with the support of her team at InnovatorsBox Studios®.In 2021, Dear Workplace was the final nominee for two People's Choice Podcast Awards, received the Golden Crane Award for Best Business Podcast by Asian American Association Podcasters, and the Best Business Podcast Award by IndyPopCon. Curious Monica was recognized as one of the 2021 Podcasts to Look Out for by Asian Host by Apple Podcast.As Season 3 gears up, Kang expresses her excitement: "In a post-pandemic, AI-driven world, our approach to thinking, working, and living has transformed. I look forward to exploring the evolving leadership landscape and the essential life lessons that ground us as leaders. These stories aim to inspire listeners to celebrate diverse thoughts and ponder deeper questions about their routines."The upcoming season anticipates a lineup of diverse industry leaders and global innovators ready to share key insights to help us think differently about the world. Anticipated guests include K-drama and mental health expert Jeanie Y. Chang, AI expert Anne T. Griffin, play expert Gary Ware, disability advocate Tanzila Khan, philanthropist and entrepreneur Nina Vaca, famous fast-casual Indian food co-founders of Rasa, Sahil Rahman and Rahul Vinod, author of Tao of Self-Confidence, Sheena Yap Chang and much more.Past guests to Dear Workplace and Curious Monica include children's book author Helena Ku Rhee, Asian Hustle Network founders Bryan Pham and Maggie Chui, tech strategic leader Corey Ponder, kweliTV founder DeShuna Spencer, workplace expert author Smilely Poswolsky, equitable publishing Publish Your Purpose Press founder, Jenn Grace, Accountability founder Blair Glencorse, and much more.Subscribe to Dear Workplace and Curious Monica on your favorite podcast platforms and stay tuned for the new season, where innovation meets conversation. For more information and updates, visit .About InnovatorsBox®:InnovatorsBox®, founded by Monica H. Kang, is dedicated to making creativity and leadership accessible for all. The global leadership firm specializes in research-based and interactive programs to empower corporations, professionals, educators, students, and entrepreneurs to unlock creative thinking and thrive in today's complex workplaces. InnovatorsBox® offers coaching, workshops, speaking, team building, and creative resources that help people rethink creativity, leadership, and innovation to help them grow and thrive.About Monica H. Kang:Monica H. Kang is on a mission to build a workplace where all can thrive with creativity. As the Founder & CEO of InnovatorsBox® and the Author of Rethink Creativity®, she helps companies worldwide rethink culture, leadership, and team development by making creativity practical and relatable regardless of industry or job title. She hosts the award-winning workplace and leadership podcast Dear Workplace and Curious Monica, where she interviews innovative leaders on how they thrive. As a bilingual writer, she also writes on leadership and creativity in Korean at Forbes Korea. Before InnovatorsBox®, Monica was a nuclear nonproliferation policy expert.

