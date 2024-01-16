Two Wounded In 99 Russian Strikes On Kherson Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders launched 99 shelling attacks on Ukraine's southern Kherson region on January 15, wounding two people.

Kherson region governor Oleksandr Prokudin said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 99 shelling attacks and fired 581 shells from mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks, UAVs, and aircraft. The enemy fired 16 shells at the city of Kherson," he said.

According to Prokudin, the Russian military targeted residential areas in the region's towns and villages, a humanitarian headquarters and a "point of invincibility" in the Beryslav district, and an administrative building in Kherson.

