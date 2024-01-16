Russian Shelling Kills Resident Of Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops killed one person in the Donetsk region on January 15.

Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk regional military administration, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"On January 15, the Russians killed a resident of the Donetsk region - in Krasnohorivka. Five more people in the region were wounded," he said.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian army has killed at least 1,833 people and injured at least 4,482 in the Donetsk region, Filashkin said. The casualty figures do not take into account victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Two wounded in 99 Russian strikes on Kherson region in past day

Late on January 15, the Russians shelled the village of New York in the

Donetsk region, wounding three people. Five more people were under the rubble.