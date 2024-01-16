Russian Shelling Kills Resident Of Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops killed one person in the Donetsk region on January 15.
Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk regional military administration, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"On January 15, the Russians killed a resident of the Donetsk region - in Krasnohorivka. Five more people in the region were wounded," he said.
In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian army has killed at least 1,833 people and injured at least 4,482 in the Donetsk region, Filashkin said. The casualty figures do not take into account victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha. Read also:
Two wounded in 99 Russian strikes on Kherson region in past day
Late on January 15, the Russians shelled the village of New York in the
Donetsk region, wounding three people. Five more people were under the rubble.
MENAFN16012024000193011044ID1107726263
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.