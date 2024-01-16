Ukrainian Delegation Meets With Representatives Of Countries From Asia, Africa, Latin America In Davos

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the sidelines of the fourth meeting of national security and foreign policy advisers regarding the implementation of Ukraine's Peace Formula in Davos, the Ukrainian delegation held a number of meetings with representatives of countries from Asia, Africa, Latin America and Oceania.

In particular, the Ukrainian delegation, including Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak and his deputies Andriy Sybiha and Ihor Zhovkva, as well as Deputy Foreign Minister Mykola Tochytskyi, met with Deputy Head of the Strategic Security Bureau of the Kingdom of Bahrain Ali bin Nasser Abdullah Al Fadel. The Ukrainian side thanked Bahrain for joining the Davos meeting and noted that despite global challenges, the Gulf countries' participation in the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula is extremely important.

According to the report, the parties paid special attention to the discussion of global food security, in particular, the importance of Bahrain's participation in this process and its accession to the Ukrainian humanitarian initiative Grain from Ukraine was noted. The parties also reaffirmed the importance of increasing the intensity of bilateral relations and expanding the dialogue.

In addition, Ukrainian officials met with Deputy Secretary General of the National Security Council of the State of Qatar Hamad Hamis Al Kubaisi and thanked for Qatar's assistance to Ukraine, particularly in the humanitarian sphere. Separately, Ukraine thanked Qatar for its active participation in the process of returning Ukrainian children illegally deported and forcibly displaced by Russia.

The parties exchanged views on further coordination of efforts in this area. The interlocutors also discussed Qatar's participation in the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine and the implementation of the Ukrainian initiative Grain from Ukraine.

The Ukrainian delegation in Davos also met with Secretary General of National Intelligence and Security Services of the Republic of Rwanda Joseph Nzabamwita. The parties had a substantive exchange of views on Rwanda's involvement in the implementation of certain points of the Ukrainian Peace Formula. The interlocutors also emphasized the need for further development and practical content of Ukrainian-Rwandan relations, which will be greatly facilitated by the opening of the Embassy of Ukraine in Rwanda.

In addition, the Ukrainian delegation met with Director of the Center for Strategic Studies and National Security of the State of Libya, Mukhtar Abu Saa. The participants discussed ways to intensify bilateral political dialogue.

The Ukrainian side invited Libya to join the Grain from Ukraine initiative, which aims to increase food supplies to Africa and Asia and ensure global food security. It was agreed to continue contacts to exchange information on the implementation of the issues raised at the meeting.

During a meeting with Chief Advisor to the President of Brazil Celso Amorim, Andriy Yermak thanked Brazil for its consistent support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, including at the UN level. The interlocutors discussed in detail the cooperation between Ukraine and the Latin American region, as well as important issues of the bilateral agenda, including the prospects for economic cooperation between the countries.

The Ukrainian delegation also met with Argentina's Deputy Foreign Minister Marcia Rosa Levaggi. The Ukrainian side thanked Argentina for its hospitality during the recent visit of President Volodymyr Zelensky. The high expectations of the Ukrainian side for the successful implementation of the agreements reached between the two leaders were emphasized. Ukraine's representatives highly appreciated Argentina's support for the possibility of organizing a Ukraine-Latin America summit and discussed with the Argentine side the prospects for economic cooperation in the near future.

The Ukrainian delegation also met with Mexican Deputy Foreign Minister Jennifer Feller. Ukraine thanked Mexico for participating in the consultations on the Ukrainian Peace Formula in Davos and expressed hope that Mexico would join the implementation of this peace initiative.

Special attention was paid to Ukraine's cooperation with the countries of the Latin American region. The Ukrainian side invited Mexico to support the initiative to hold a Ukraine-Latin America summit this year.

The Ukrainian side also met with Ambassador of Chile to Switzerland Frank Tressler Zamorano. The parties emphasized the high level of relations at the level of the two presidents, including the meeting in September in New York. The Ukrainian side expressed gratitude to Chile for its participation in the implementation of the Peace Formula and political support for Ukraine.

The Ukrainian delegation met with Alejandra Costa, Deputy Director General for Political Affairs of the Uruguayan Foreign Ministry. The interlocutors discussed the importance of implementing the agreements reached at the December meeting of the two presidents.

During a meeting with Australian Ambassador to Switzerland Elizabeth Day, the Ukrainian side expressed gratitude for Australia's support and assistance. The interlocutors discussed Ukraine's defense needs, further cooperation in attracting Australian security support, including practical cooperation in the field of humanitarian demining. The interlocutors paid special attention to the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, organization of the Global Peace Summit and preparation of security commitments for our country.

At a meeting with Ambassador of New Zealand to Ukraine Alana Hudson, the Ukrainian side thanked New Zealand for its military, financial, and humanitarian assistance in the face of Russia's full-scale invasion. The parties discussed Ukraine's defense needs, taking into account the current situation at the front, further cooperation in humanitarian demining, and New Zealand's involvement in projects to restore our country. Key attention was paid to the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and preparations for the Global Peace Summit.

In Davos, the Ukrainian delegation also met with representatives of Switzerland, the United States, Canada, Denmark, India, Japan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Nigeria, and the United Nations. In total, the Ukrainian side met with representatives of more than 50 countries and international organizations. The talks focused on the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, strengthening global security, including food security, and bilateral cooperation on a wide range of issues of mutual interest.

