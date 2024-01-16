Investigation Into Russian Crimes In Ukraine: Kostin Meets With Polish Prosecutor General

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin met in Warsaw on January 15 with his Polish counterpart, Minister of Justice and Public Prosecutor General Adam Bodnar, according to the Polish Justice Ministry.

The topic of the talks was the involvement of Polish investigators in investigating and documenting war crimes in Ukraine and Poland's contribution to the work of ICPA (International Center for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine), Ukrinform reports.

During the meeting , Bodnar assured Kostin that Poland would continue to provide assistance to the victims of the war in Ukraine, including using the funds of the Justice Fund managed by the Polish Justice Ministry.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary of State Krzysztof Smiszek, Acting National Prosecutor Jacek Bilewicz and Deputy Minister of Justice of Ukraine Iryna Mudra. Prosecutor Bilewicz presented specific prospects for developing cooperation between the national prosecutor's offices of both countries. Minister Mudra, in turn, emphasized the need to expand the international compensation mechanism for Ukraine. One of its elements is the register of damage caused by the Russians since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, established last year by the decision of the Council of Europe.

The idea of establishing an international tribunal to try those responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity during Russia's aggression against Ukraine was also raised.

According to the Polish Justice Ministry, in February, the Convention on International Cooperation in the Investigation and Prosecution of the Crime of Genocide, Crimes against Humanity and War Crimes Committed in Ukraine will be opened for signature in The Hague.

Photo: gov