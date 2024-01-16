Romanian Gov't Reaches Agreement With Farmers Blocking Ukrainian Border

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An agreement was reached between the Romanian Ministry of Agriculture and representatives of large agricultural organizations, which resulted in the satisfaction of several demands of farmers who had been protesting and blocking the border with Ukraine for six days.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Euractiv.

Romanian Minister of Agriculture Florin Barbu noted that the agreement includes 13 demands of farmers. The discussions will continue to find a compromise on the unresolved demands.

The government committed to fully subsidize all agricultural excise taxes by 2026 and to immediately introduce provisions for subsidized interest-bearing loans.

Over 3,000 trucks queuing at border with Poland, Slovakia, Hungary

One of the farmers' representatives at the talks, Marius Micu, said that the signed agreement does not mean an immediate end to the protests, as the upcoming negotiations with the carriers, which will take place until Thursday, may affect their duration.

According to him, it is important that the government grants permission to deviate from the mandatory rules of crop rotation and 4% of fallow land in each farm by January 31.

In addition, the Romanian government has satisfied claims for compensation for damages caused by imports from Ukraine. Measures include clear labeling of grain and other goods and e-monitoring of seals using GPS at the port of Constanța.

Barbu denied that Romania is seeking to impose duties on grain imports from Ukraine.

Trucks stand in lines at Polish-Ukrainian border for up to four days

As reported, on November 6, Polish carriers began a blockade of truck traffic near the three largest checkpoints on the border with Ukraine: Korczowa-Krakivets, Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska, and Dorohusk-Yahodyn. Among the main demands is the return of the practice of permits for Ukrainian carriers, which was abolished by the agreement with the EU until June 30, 2024.

On January 6, Poland resumed truck traffic on the road to the Medyka-Shehyni border crossing point.

At the same time, on January 13 and 14, farmers in Romania blocked the movement of Ukrainian trucks through the Siret checkpoint.

On January 15, Romanian farmers again blocked the movement of trucks through the Siret checkpoint, and blocking of the Vicovu de Sus checkpoint also began.

Photo: Shutterstock