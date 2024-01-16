Zelensky, Stoltenberg Meet In Davos

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Davos to inform him about massive Russian attacks and emphasize the importance of bolstering Ukrainian air defenses.

That's according to the press service of the head of state, Ukrinform reports.

At the meeting, Zelensky thanked Stoltenberg for NATO's steadfast support in protection against the Russian invasion.

"Volodymyr Zelensky and Jens Stoltenberg discussed the situation on the battlefield. The president informed [Stoltenberg] about Russia's recent massive shelling of Ukrainian cities and communities. The head of state emphasized the importance of further strengthening the Ukrainian air defense system. The parties also discussed other defense needs of Ukraine," the report said.

According to the presidential press service, the two also noted the importance of the signing of a bilateral agreement on security cooperation between Ukraine and the United Kingdom as part of the G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, adopted at the previous NATO Summit in Vilnius.

In addition, Zelensky said that work was ongoing on the signing of similar documents with other partners and emphasized the importance of the urgent signing of such agreements that will be in place before Ukraine joins NATO.

Zelensky and Stoltenberg discussed preparations for the next NATO summit in Washington. The head of state said that Ukraine expected the adoption of decisions that would bring its NATO membership closer.

Photos, video: Office of the President of Ukraine