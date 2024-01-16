Two New Checkpoints For Cargo To Open On Border With Romania

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and Romania are working to launch two new cargo checkpoints on their common border.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Agency for the Restoration and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine.

Representatives of the Restoration Agency and the State Customs Service of Ukraine discussed the issue of building checkpoints on the common border with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Romania to Ukraine Alexandru Victor Micula. One of the topics of discussion was the opening of new checkpoints.

"Ukraine and Romania are working on new projects for the Bila Krynytsia-Climăuți and Bila Tserkva-Sighetu Marmației cargo checkpoints," the statement said.

Currently, the State Agency operates two checkpoints on the border with Romania - Solotvyno-Sighetu Marmației in Zakarpattia region and Porubne-Siret in Chernivtsi region.

The institution noted that during the war, checkpoints became a strategically important area for the development and support of export and import potential, so increasing capacity, reconstruction of the checkpoints themselves and the infrastructure around them is a priority for the Agency in 2024.

As reported, the team of the USAID Economic Support to Ukraine Project has already inspected 20 of Ukraine's 42 road, rail, and port checkpoints on the border with Moldova, Poland, Slovakia, and Romania; rapid upgrades have begun at four priority checkpoints.