2024 Ushers In New Show Era For US

Although the history of the United States of America does not
cover a very long time, it is rich in many interesting events.
Especially the presidential elections held in the United States
have always played a role of trigger to create noise in the
political sphere.
The latest results show that the era of incumbent Democratic
leader Joseph Biden is coming to an end. But who is the candidate
who can replace the old president?
When Donald Trump, who is called a populist and radical
nationalist by many Americans, was elected president in 2016,
defeating his opponent from the Democratic Party, Hillary Clinton,
it was remembered by serious events in the history of the United
States. While ordering the construction of the Mexican wall, Trump
drew attention with his ultra nationalist and racist character.
Donald Trump, who easily attracts the attention of the masses in
more talk shows and has no military knowledge, has also created
serious turbulence in the Middle East and Iran relations. Although
he is not a complete politician, he is able to hypothetically
convince the masses thanks to his talent as a showman. His election
as president was observed by many protests. Trump is as much a
nationalist as he is an anti-Islamist and a racist.
After becoming president, Trump began to prevent the arrival of
immigrants from Muslim countries, as well as ordered the spending
of millions of dollars from the US military budget to build walls
in Mexico.
Donald Trump, who lost the election to his rival Joseph Biden in
2020, could not easily digest his defeat. He turned the defeat in
the elections into a protest under the guise of fraud and tried to
prevent the new president from taking office with various
maneuvers. On January 6, 2021, he urged his supporters to march to
the U.S. Capitol, which many of them then attacked, resulting in
multiple deaths and interrupting the electoral vote count.
Donald Trump, who always likes controversy shows, is the first
president in American history to have been impeached twice. It is
interesting that Trump, who was impeached for the second time in
2021 and acquitted by the Senate, was included in the ranks of the
worst presidents in American history.
However, currently, history is changing and, to be more precise,
Donald Trump is trying to create a new page in the history of the
United States. The former US President is leading among all other
candidates in the Iowa Republican primary, according to preliminary
voting results.
In the document, it shows that more than 70% of voters cast
their votes for him, which is significantly ahead of the other
contenders.
In second place is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is
supported by more than 15% of Republicans. While Nikki Haley,
former permanent representative to the UN, and businessman and
pro-Armenian Vivek Ramaswamy received 5.3% and 4.1% of the votes,
respectively.
It is significant to note that V. Ramaswamy recently announced
his withdrawal from the US presidential race. He called Trump and
congratulated him on his victory in the Republican primaries in
Iowa. He stated that from now on he would support Trump.
And the most important point is that, prior to this, former
President of the United States of America Donald Trump promised to
arrange the largest deportation in American history if he wins the
future presidential elections.
Pre-elections and tumults in Iran
In 2020, Donald Trump, who ordered the assassination of Qasem
Soleimani, the Iranian general and the commander of the Quds Force
of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, brought relations with
Iran to the worst ever situation. This not only cut off Iran's arm
in the Middle East, but also led to an increase in internal
turmoil.
Although the situation changed slightly during the
administration of President Joseph Biden, Trump's desire to return
to the White House later returned the situation to its previous
shape. On January 3, 2024, on the eve of the memorial day of the
late general, the terrorist incident in Kerman, Iran once again
uncovered the footsteps of Trump. After 4 years, on the eve of the
next presidential elections, and the incident in Baghdad on the
same day 4 years ago - all these can be taken into account as signs
predicting the future of Iran-US relations.
Because the January 3 terrorist incident in Kerman was not left
unanswered. Iran's IRGC attacked American targets in Erbil, Iraq
following the January 3 terrorist actions that Iran speculates as
having been committed by the US.
Thus, Trump, who is ahead in the elections, and his turbulent
steps are approaching. 2024 ushers in a new show era for US
history.
