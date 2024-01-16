Delhi Airport's Runway 29L CAT III Operational From Today: Scindia

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia said that RWY (runway) 29L at the Delhi airport has been made CAT III operational from Tuesday.

Addressing the issue of fog-induced disruptions, Scindia took to X to share the latest measures undertaken by the aviation authorities.

He said that Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to alleviate passenger inconvenience were issued to all airlines on Monday.

"In addition to these SOPs, we have sought incidence reporting thrice daily for all the six metro airports. Implementation of the @DGCAIndia Directives, SOPs, and CARs will be monitored and reported regularly," the Minister.

To address issues promptly, Scindia mentioned the establishment of 'War Rooms' at the six Metro Airports, where airport and airline operators will work collaboratively.

These war rooms will be dedicated to resolving any problems related to passenger inconvenience in real-time.

Furthermore, the Union Minister assured round-the-clock availability of sufficient CISF manpower to ensure the security and smooth functioning of operations at the airports.

"Sufficient CISF manpower availability will be ensured round-the-clock. Operationalization of RWY 10/28 as CAT III at Delhi Airport after re-carpeting will also be undertaken," Scindia added in his post.

