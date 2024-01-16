Thousands of tractors fill Berlin`s roads in huge agricultures demonstration

(MENAFN) In a show of strength and solidarity, thousands of tractors inundated the streets of Berlin on Monday as German farmers organized a major rally to voice their opposition to proposed agricultural policy changes by Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Cabinet. The government's recent announcements, including a reduction in tax breaks for the agricultural sector and plans to cut diesel subsidies, have triggered widespread discontent among farmers.



Social media platforms were flooded with photos and videos capturing the impressive sight of hundreds of agricultural vehicles parading through Berlin's streets. The convoy moved with flashing lights and blaring sirens, creating a visually striking demonstration of the farmers' collective protest. Banners and placards adorned some of the tractors, carrying slogans such as "Break the Green Wave! Stop the Traffic Light Coalition!"—a direct reference to Germany's current governing coalition comprising the Social Democrats, Free Democrats, and the Greens.



The protest extended beyond vehicular displays, with impassioned slogans like "No farmers, no food, no future!" echoing the sentiments of those participating in the rally. The farmers strategically blocked central roads in Berlin, causing significant disruptions to vehicular movement and drawing attention to their cause.



A focal point of the protest was the iconic Brandenburg Gate, situated near the Reichstag, Germany's parliamentary building. Drone footage circulating on social media captured the magnitude of the gathering, depicting a large crowd congregating in front of the gate, many waving German flags as a symbol of their collective defiance.



The demonstration underscored the depth of frustration within the farming community regarding the proposed policy changes and the perceived impact on their livelihoods. As the protest unfolded in the heart of Berlin, it served as a powerful expression of the farmers' determination to be heard and to influence the trajectory of agricultural policies in Germany.



