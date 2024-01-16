High Groove Alert! Get Ready To Dance With Dauwidi's Impressive Release 'Fish Scales' Featuring Zole

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Miami Beach, Florida Jan 16, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Based out of the kingdom of Kongo, Dauwidi is back with another impressively made number. The seamless blends of 'Fish Scales' have offered a perfect concoction of retrospective musical vibes with the groovy musical nature making this number a highly popular release of 2024. Nothing can beat the excellent captivating nature of this number, the number features Zole and together they have created an excellent music video that has won many hearts already. The song has been presented by his music label KongoMuzik. The director of the music video is Sham Kongo and the executive producer of this video is Dr Sonny Kongo. The video of the song has glimpses of some intriguing 'Breaking Bad' vibes, and the number also has some soothing yet, fascinating soundscapes.

He started his career on music streaming platforms over 2 years back and since then he has released various numbers, including songs like 'White Laces' and 'ROCKIN WIT ME'. Dauwidi has some great music vibes and the highly grooving nature of his songs. And the nature of his songs has made these great releases more loved by every music lover across the globe. The seamlessly brilliant styles of this number will make sure that his 2021 release 'ROCKIN WIT ME' is also available on Apple Music. The gravitating for his voice along with his seamless musical styles has gained him a huge fan base, on online platforms and also on offline music domains. His works have fascinated a lot of music artists and have boosted their confidence to embark upon their new journey of music.

His latest release, 'Fish Scales' is a highly engaging and completely well-executed track. This has made every aspect of music seem better. The song opens up in a raw form and gradually emerges as the most beautiful release of January. The seamless grooving nature of this number followed by the energizing and gripping soundscapes, made this number a complete winning release. His works have always been extremely benevolent, and when he incorporated the most interesting music styles with relatable lines, a blissful blast took place. His works are diverse and anyone can enjoy these seamless blends thoroughly. To learn more about his brilliant musical styles, follow him on various platforms, including YouTube , Apple Music , SoundCloud , and Instagram .