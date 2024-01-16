Iraq's Kurdistan Downs 3 Drones Targeting Anti-IS Coalition

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) IRBIL, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- Iraq's Kurdistan Region said Tuesday its anti-terrorism forces have shut down three drones targeting a military base of the Global Coalition Against the so-called Islamic State (IS/Daesh) near Irbil Airport.

"The (global) coalition's military base near Irbil Airport came under a three-drone attack, but it was aborted by downing the drones over Irbil," the autonomous region's anti-terrorism service said in a statement.

The attack came just a day after an Iran missile attack targeted locations in Irbil, which left four civilians dead and six others injured.

Last week, officials in Kurdistan announced that an "explosive drone" targeting the international coalition in Iraq was shown down near Arbil airport. (end)

sbr













MENAFN16012024000071011013ID1107726208