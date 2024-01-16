UNESCO Dedicates Int'l Day On Countering Hate Speech

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- This year, UNESCO is dedicating the International Day on January 24th to the crucial role education and teachers play in countering hate speech, a phenomenon which has snowballed in recent years with the use of social media, damaging the fabric of our societies.

UNESCO said in a statement that Hate speech fuels prejudice and discrimination and it enable and normalize violence Its recent global escalation, amplified by the use of social media and exacerbated by new and protracted crises in different regions, severely impacts the safety and security of communities around the world.

On this day, UNESCO urges its member states to prioritize education as a tool for promoting societies which value human dignity and peace.

On her part the Director-General of UNESCO Audrey Azoulay said, "The accelerated spread of hate speech is a threat to all communities Our best defense is education, which must be at the heart of any peace efforts It is our collective duty to empower learners of all ages to deconstruct hate speech, and lay the foundations for inclusive, democratic and human-rights respecting societies to succeed, we need to better train and support teachers who are on the front lines in overcoming this phenomenon"

On January 24, UNESCO will organize a one-day online training for several thousand teachers from around the world on the deconstruction of hate speech, which will give them the tools to better spot, tackle and prevent hate speech incidents and this training is part of UNESCOآ's action to help its Member States and education professionals address hate speech through education. (end)

