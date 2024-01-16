               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

R-Day Celebrations: LG To Take Salute In Jammu, His Advisor In Srinagar


1/16/2024 5:13:32 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will take salute at Main function at Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu while Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar will preside over the celebrations in Srinagar.

The DDC Chairpersons will take salute at main function in respective district headquarters'.

The SDM/Tehsildar/Senior most civil officer to be nominated by the Deputy Commissioner concerned at respective sub-divisional/tehsil/municipal headquarters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

Read Also Railway Security In Jammu Reviewed Ahead Of R-Day Republic Day: Kashmir Wrapped Under Security Blanked

MENAFN16012024000215011059ID1107726205

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search