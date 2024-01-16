R-Day Celebrations: LG To Take Salute In Jammu, His Advisor In Srinagar

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will take salute at Main function at Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu while Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar will preside over the celebrations in Srinagar.
The DDC Chairpersons will take salute at main function in respective district headquarters'.
The SDM/Tehsildar/Senior most civil officer to be nominated by the Deputy Commissioner concerned at respective sub-divisional/tehsil/municipal headquarters.
