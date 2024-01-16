US Republican legislators get ‘swatted’ on Christmas

(MENAFN) On Christmas day, two prominent United States House Republicans, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Brandon Williams, fell victim to a disturbing trend known as "swatting," where pranksters make false emergency calls to trigger potentially violent encounters with police. Celebrating the holiday with their families at their respective homes in Georgia and New York, Greene and Williams became targets of deceptive calls that falsely reported shootings at their addresses.



This dangerous prank involves perpetrators falsely claiming that a shooting has occurred at the targeted individual's home, prompting a swift and potentially armed response from law enforcement. Both Greene and Williams were subjected to such incidents on Monday, as unknown individuals made calls suggesting violence had taken place at the lawmakers' residences.



For Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, this marked the eighth instance of being swatted, a trend she finds deeply concerning. Expressing frustration, she noted that despite the FBI's capabilities, they have been unable to track down the callers responsible for these potentially life-threatening incidents. Greene emphasized the familiarity of her local police with these swatting calls, acknowledging their quick discernment to differentiate between genuine emergencies and deceptive reports.



In a separate incident, Brandon Williams shared that his home was swatted on Monday afternoon. However, the outcome took an unexpected turn, as law enforcement contacted him before arriving. Williams expressed gratitude, noting that they left with homemade Christmas treats. Despite the unnerving nature of these pranks, Williams maintained a lighthearted tone, wishing everyone a Merry Christmas.



These incidents shed light on the concerning and potentially dangerous impact of swatting, particularly when targeting public figures. The lawmakers' experiences underscore the need for enhanced efforts to address and prevent such deceptive calls, ensuring the safety of individuals and preventing unnecessary risks associated with these dangerous pranks.



