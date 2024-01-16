(MENAFN) In response to a report by German tabloid Bild suggesting that Russia is allegedly preparing for an "open attack" on NATO, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov has categorically dismissed the claims, deeming them nothing more than a "hoax." Bild's article, published on Sunday, asserted that it had obtained a secret German Defense Ministry document outlining a month-by-month scenario of a potential "path to conflict" between Russia and the West.



According to Bild, the outlined scenario involves Moscow declaring a new mobilization, executing a successful offensive against Ukraine, heightening tensions in the Baltic states, amassing forces in border regions, orchestrating provocations around the Suwalki Gap in northeast Poland, and eventually accusing the West of planning an attack against Russia. The alleged sequence of events culminates with NATO deploying 300,000 troops, including 30,000 Germans, on its eastern flank for "credible deterrence," leaving the outcome uncertain as to whether Russia would stand down.



Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, responding to the report, dismissed it outright during a press briefing on Monday. "I wouldn't even comment on this report by Bild," Peskov stated, emphasizing that the tabloid has a recent history of publishing various hoaxes. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also weighed in, likening the report to a "last year's powerful zodiac forecast" and suggesting that the German Foreign Ministry, under Annalena Baerbock's leadership, may have contributed to crafting such a scenario with the Bundeswehr.



The dismissal by the Kremlin underscores the heightened tensions and the skepticism surrounding reports that allege potential military actions. As geopolitical dynamics continue to evolve, these accusations and counterarguments contribute to the complex narrative surrounding Russia's relationship with NATO and the broader implications for international relations.





