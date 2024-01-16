Report states historic ‘cost of dying’ in UK

(MENAFN) A recent report by insurance firm SunLife reveals that funeral costs in the United Kingdom have reached a historic high, prompting a substantial number of individuals to choose direct cremations or burials without traditional send-offs. The study highlights the financial strain on families, with nearly one in four people opting for more affordable alternatives due to the escalating costs associated with funerals.



According to the report, the "cost of dying" in the United Kingdom has surged to an average of EUR9,658 (USD12,296), representing a significant increase of EUR458 since 2022 and marking the highest figure ever recorded by SunLife. This figure encompasses expenses related to burial or cremation, memorial services, legal fees, and other associated costs. The average cost of a funeral itself rose to EUR4,141 in 2023, reflecting a 4.7 percent increase from the previous year and a substantial rise from EUR1,835 in 2004.



The report underscores the financial strain on families, revealing that nearly one in five individuals had to sell their belongings to cover the expenses of a funeral in the past year. Faced with these rising costs, more and more Britons are turning to less expensive funeral options, as indicated by interviews with over 1,500 families and 100 funeral directors.



The shift in preferences is evident in the increasing popularity of direct cremations, chosen by 20 percent of families in 2023, a sharp rise from just 3 percent in 2019. Direct cremations involve the deceased being taken directly to the crematorium without a religious or other remembrance service. Additionally, 4 percnet of families opted for direct burials in 2023, a category recorded for the first time in SunLife's report. Direct burials, without a traditional service, were found to cost significantly less, with an average price of EUR1,657 compared to the EUR5,077 price tag associated with a conventional burial.



As funeral costs continue to rise, the report sheds light on changing trends and preferences among families in the United Kingdom, reflecting the financial challenges they face in bidding farewell to their loved ones.



MENAFN16012024000045015687ID1107726199