BJP Names Dara Singh Chauhan As Candidate For Parishad By-Poll

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Jan 16 (IANS) The BJP has named former minister Dara Singh Chauhan as its candidate for the UP Vidhan Parishad, polling for which will be held on January 29.

The Parishad seat had fallen vacant after former deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma was elevated to the Rajya Sabha and resigned from his seat in the Vidhan Parishad in September 2023.

Dara Singh Chauhan was a minister in the Yogi government from 2017 to 2022 but switched over to the Samajwadi Party in January 2022 and contested and won the Vidhan Sabha election on SP ticket.

However, weeks after the election, he quit SP and returned to the BJP.

He contested his own Ghosi seat on a BJP ticket in the by-election but lost to SP.

Since then, he has been waiting for his return to the council of ministers.

--IANS

amita/dan