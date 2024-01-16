Gul Khan's 'Badi Heroine Banti Hai' Is Quirky Romantic Comedy With Hint Of Mystery

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) The makers of Prerna Lisa, Rajeev Siddhartha, Nehal Chudasama, and Utkarsh Kohliin-starrer 'Badi Heroine Banti Hai' on Tuesday unveiled the trailer of the quirky romantic comedy series, which has a glitzy backdrop of the high-profile fashion world, and a mysterious twist in a classic storyline of how opposites attract.

Created by Gul Khan, the show is packed with romance, drama and glamour.

The over two minute trailer takes the viewers through the life of Kajal who is drawn into the glamorous world of fashion, with her life taking an opposite turn as she gets fired on the first day of her job. Here, Kajal meets the charismatic CEO of the fashion house, Advait Singhania.

The riveting trailer gives a glimpse of their crazy love story, which has all the colours of "nok-jhok", passion, drama and suspense. With an engaging plotline, it is set to be a battle between these two opposite personalities, a series of comedy of errors and audiences will be taken on an emotional rollercoaster to witness if they find love or not.

Talking about the series, director Gul said: "With the increase in popularity of rom-coms among viewers and their high demand for captivating love stories, the series will be a delightful watch with an unforeseen twist. Bringing two opposite personalities together under the glamour of the fashion world, the narrative will unfurl their fates as they get tangled in love, fame, and blame."

Adding to this, Rajeev, who plays an integral role in this series said: "I feel elated to be a part of such an amazing and well-written show. Being part of the show has been an overwhelming experience for all of us owing to all the hard work everyone has put in."

"'Badi Heroine Banti Hai' is like a full package with a blend of romance, drama, laughter, thrill,and suspense. I will be seen playing the character of Advait, the owner of a leading fashion house who is known to be tough but also has a soft side," he added.

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon miniTV, said: "With 'Badi Heroine Banti Hai' we bring yet another saga set in the world of fashion business. With its captivating narrative, strong on-screen characters, and powerful storyline, the show will strike a chord with young audiences."

Directed by Gul Khan, along with Lalit Mohan, the show will be streaming on Amazon miniTV from January 19.

--IANS

