Once OBC Reservation Is Over, ULB & Panchayat Polls Will Be Held: J&K L-G

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Jan 16 (IANS) J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha said on Tuesday that once the OBC reservation process was completed, Urban Local Body (ULB) and Panchayat elections would be held in the union territory.

Speaking at the inauguration of Late General Bipin Rawat stadium in Baramulla town, Sinha said,“Once the reservation process of OBCs is completed, ULB and Panchayat elections will be held.”

He asked the people of the town to participate in large numbers in the forthcoming Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

The L-G said,“I want the skies of Baramulla to be filled with Tiranga. Baramulla district is flourishing and prospering on all fronts with active participation of youth."

Sinha expressed concern at the unusual dry cold spell in Kashmir,“Snowfall is a must for power projects to run and for the tourism sector to thrive.

“I pray to God for a good snowfall which is a must for power projects to run, otherwise they will become defunct.

“13 lakh tourists visited Gulmarg and snow has been a major attraction there.

“Six new destinations have been added to the list in Baramulla district, but in absence of snow, tourists would prefer to stay away”, he said.

--IANS

sq/dpb