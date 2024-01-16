Fluorescent Pigment Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 4.90% From 2024 To 2030 By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The qualitative report published by Exactitude Consultancy research on the“Fluorescent Pigment Market offers an in-depth examination of the current trends, latest expansions, conditions, market size, various drivers, limitations, and key players along with their profile details. The Fluorescent Pigment market report offers historical data for 2018 to 2023 and also makes available the forecast data from the year 2024 to 2030 which is based on revenue. With the help of all this information research reports help the Market contributors to expand their market positions. With the benefit of all these explanations, this market research report recommends a business strategy for present market participants to strengthen their role in the market. This report analyzes the impact of the Covid 19 pandemic on the Fluorescent Pigment Market from a Global and Regional perspective.

The global fluorescent pigment market is anticipated to grow from USD 0.31 Billion in 2023 to USD 0.44 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.90 % during the forecast period.

Top Key Players are covered in the Fluorescent Pigment Market Report:

Day-Glo Color Corp., Dane Color UK Ltd., China Wanlong Chemical Co., Ltd., Brilliant Group Inc., Radiant Color NV, RPM International Inc., Ferro Corporation, Suzhou Ruihong Electronic Chemical Co., Ltd., Merck KGaA, Spectra Colors Corporation, Umicore, Yipin Pigments, Inc., Toyo Ink Group, Eckart GmbH, Dynasty Chemicals (Ningbo) Co., Ltd., Cathay Industries, Arsons Chemicals, Willing New Materials Technology Co., Ltd., China Glaze Co. Ltd., Vicome Corp.

Recent Developments:

10 March 2023: RPM International Inc. announced that the wall system fabrication segment (the Fabrication Business) of NOW Specialties, LLC (NOW) has been acquired by RPM's Tremco CPG Inc. and is now part of Tremco Construction Products Group (Tremco CPG). The Texas-based Fabrication Business is a leading wall system fabricator specializing in Metal Composite Material and Aluminum Composite Material panels and has annual net sales of approximately $20 million.

April 21, 2022: – Ferro Corporation, a leading global supplier of technology-based functional coatings and color solutions, announced that the previously announced acquisition of Ferro by Prince International Corporation has been completed.

Market Segment Analysis:

The Fluorescent Pigment Market Report provides a preliminary review of the industry, definitions, classifications, and enterprise chain shape. Market analysis is furnished for the worldwide markets which include improvement tendencies, hostile view evaluation, and key regions development. Development policies and plans are discussed, and manufacturing strategies and fee systems are also analyzed.

Fluorescent Pigment Market by Type

Organic Fluorescent Pigments

Inorganic Fluorescent Pigments

Fluorescent Pigment Market by Application

Paints and Coatings

Printing Inks

Plastics

Cosmetics

Textiles

Others

Fluorescent Pigment Market by End-use Industry

Automotive

Building and Construction

Packaging

Textiles

Electronics

Others

Fluorescent Pigment Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

North America accounted for the largest market in the fluorescent pigment market. North America has shown to be a strong and dominant force in the fluorescent pigment business, taking the lead as the principal market leader. The dominance of the region is supported by several variables. Important end-user sectors including paints and coatings, plastics, textiles, and printing inks have significant demand, which is driving the market's overall growth. Fluorescent pigment integration in North America has also increased due to strict environmental restrictions that support the use of ecologically friendly pigments.

The region's significant concentration on safety applications, where these pigments increase the visibility of items, supports its leading stance. Moreover, North America's drive towards innovation, notably in sophisticated printing technology, has pushed the widespread adoption of fluorescent pigments for enhanced color vibrancy and precision. As a result, North America is not only the market leader for fluorescent pigments but also sets industry trends and is a driving force behind the development of the industry's future.

The Fluorescent Pigment Markets in Europe and Asia-Pacific have shown tremendous growth and dynamic patterns, significantly contributing to the worldwide landscape. The market in Europe has been propelled by a significant emphasis on sustainability and environmental concerns. Stricter laws on the use of traditional pigments have accelerated the development of environmentally friendly fluorescent pigments in sectors such as paints, coatings, and textiles. The region's dedication to lowering environmental effect is in line with the rising need for colorful, safe pigments.

Furthermore, the fluorescent pigment market in Asia-Pacific has grown dramatically as a result of fast industrialization, urbanization, and a growing middle-class population. Demand for fluorescent pigments has been fueled by the region's diversified manufacturing sectors, which include plastics, printing inks, and cosmetics. Furthermore, packaging improvements and a greater emphasis on aesthetics in consumer items have bolstered the industry in Asia-Pacific. Both areas are distinguished by a dynamic mix of old industries and new markets, which makes them important contributors to the worldwide fluorescent pigment market.

The objectives of the report are:

– To analyze and forecast the market size of Fluorescent Pigment in the global market.

– To study the global key players, SWOT analysis, value, and market share of the global Fluorescent Pigment for key players.

– Determine, explain, and forecast the market by type, end-use, and region.

– Analyze market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks of key global regions.

– Discover significant trends and factors driving or restricting market growth.

– Analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders, identifying high-growth segments.

– Critically analyze each submarket in terms of individual growth trends and its contribution to the market.

– Understand competitive developments such as agreements, expansions, new launches products, and market holdings.

– Strategically outline key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of contents:

Chapter 1: Introduction, Market Drivers Product Research, and Research Objectives Scope Fluorescent Pigment Market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – Basic Information of Fluorescent Pigment Market

Chapter 3: Displaying Market Dynamics – Drivers, Trends, and Challenges of Fluorescent Pigment

Chapter 4: Fluorescent Pigment Market Factor Analysis Presentation Porter's Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL Analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Display by Type, End-User, and County 2024-2030

Chapter 6: Assessment of Major Manufacturers in the Fluorescent Pigment Market Comprising Competitive Landscape, and Company Profiles

Chapter 7: To evaluate the Market by segments, countries, and manufacturers, with revenue share and sales by main countries for these different regions.

Chapters 8 and 9: Appendix, Methodology, and Data Source Display

Conclusion: All findings and estimates are provided at the end of the Fluorescent Pigment Market report. It also includes key drivers and opportunities along with regional analysis. The segment analysis is also provided in terms of type and application.

Significant Features and Key Highlights of the Fluorescent Pigment Market Reports:

– Detailed overview of The Fluorescent Pigment market.

– Changing market dynamics of the industry.

– In-depth market breakdown by Type, Application, etc.

– Historic, existing, and predictable market size in terms of extent and worth.

– Recent manufacturing trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of The Fluorescent Pigment market.

– Approaches to significant performers and product help.

– Prospective and niche sectors/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The Fluorescent Pigment Market report gives answers to the following:

What guidelines are followed by key performers to contest this Covid-19 condition?

What are the important matters drivers, opportunities, challenges, and dangers of the market?

will face surviving?

Which are the essential market players in the Fluorescent Pigment industry?

What is the forecast compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the global market for the duration of the forecast period (2024-2030)?

What could be the anticipated value of the Fluorescent Pigment marketplace during the forecast period?

