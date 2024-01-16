Ball Screw Market Worth USD 50.99 Billion By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of +8.53% - Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ball Screw market

Ball Screw Market Analysis Report by Product Type, by Application and by End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2030

- Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / --“Exactitude Consultancy That Adds Flavour To Your Success”

The Ball Screw Market Size, Scope, and Forecast 2024-2030 report has been added to the Market research collection of Exactitude Consultancy reports. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the Ball Screw Market with respect to various aspects such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, developments, and opportunities for growth. This report provides a pin-point analysis of changing dynamics and emerging trends in the Ball Screw Market. Additionally, it provides a futuristic perspective on various factors that are likely to fuel the growth of the Worldwide Ball Screw Market in the coming years.

The Ball Screw market is projected to grow from USD 28.75 Billion in 2023 to USD 50.99 Billion by 2030; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.53% from 2024 to 2030.

Download Full PDF Sample Copy of Ball Screw Report @

#request-a-sample

Some of the key players profiled in the study are : THK Co. Ltd., NSK Ltd., HIWIN Corporation, Bosch Rexroth AG, Kuroda Precision Industries Ltd., NTN Corporation, PMI Group, Nook Industries Inc., TBI MOTION Technology Co. Ltd., Steinmeyer Mechatronik GmbH, Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, Parker Hannifin Corporation, The Timken Company, Lintech Motion, HepcoMotion, Helix Linear Technologies, AB SKF, SKF Motion Technologies, Bishop-Wisecarver, Isel Germany AG, Oriental Motor USA Corp., Barnes Industries Inc., Roton Products Inc., Dynatect Manufacturing Inc., Rolled Ball Screws Co. Ltd. and other Prominent players.

Recent Developments:

09 January, 2024 – As part of its industry-leading efforts to electrify critical off-highway machinery, Bosch Rexroth announced a partnership with leading thermal management manufacturer Modine. The two organizations are collaborating to bring Modine EVantage (TM) thermal management systems to the Bosch Rexroth portfolio of eLION products for electrified off-highway machinery worldwide.

04 January 2013 – Nook industries, a leading manufacturer of linear motion control systems and components, announced the formation of helix linear technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary and production facility that dramatically expands the capacity and medical industry focus of the company's lead screw operations.

Competition is an important issue in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study the key strategies employed by leading players in the Ball Screw Market. The major and emerging players of the Ball Screw Market are closely studied considering their market share, production, sales, revenue growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other important factors. This will help players familiarize themselves with the movements of their toughest competitors in the Ball Screw market.

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key type and application segments of the Ball Screw market

Ball Screws Market by Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Ball Screws Market by Application

Industrial Robotics

Pipelines

Others

Ball Screws Market by End User

Fabrication

Automotive

Aviation

Energy & Utilities

Ball Screw Market Regional Analysis/Insights

Asia-Pacific accounted for the greatest market share of 37% in 2022, with a market value of USD 865.92 Million, and is predicted to expand at the highest CAGR of 7.11% during the forecast period. Over the course of the forecast period, the Asia Pacific market is expected to develop at the quickest rate in the worldwide ball screw market. The market is expected to increase during the forecast period due to the existence of regional companies producing ball screws and the growing usage of these screws for manufacturing a variety of goods, including semiconductors, medical devices, and industrial robots. Additionally, these ball screws are employed in the production of automotive-related components. Thus, the region's expanding need for ball screws is being driven by the need for automobiles.

With the second-largest share of 21% in the ball screw market in 2022, North America is a major participant. The region's strong industrial environment, cutting-edge technical infrastructure, and the presence of important end-user sectors including manufacturing, aerospace, and automotive are all considered contributing factors to its significance. The need for ball screws is further driven by these industries' ongoing emphasis on automation and accuracy. North America is a crucial hub for industrial applications and technical innovation in the given year, as evidenced by its considerable market share, which highlights its important role in setting the trajectory of the Ball Screws market.

For More Information or Query, Visit @

“Connect with our team of research specialists and unlock the optimal solution for driving your business growth”

Here's how Exactitude Consultancy helps the stakeholders and CXOs through the reports:

Inculcation and Evaluation of Strategic Collaborations: The researchers analyse recent strategic activities like mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures.

Perfect Market Size Estimations: The report analyses the demographics, growth potential, and capability of the Ball Screw market through the forecast period.

This factor leads to the estimation of the Ball Screw market size and also provides an outline about how the market will retrieve growth during the assessment period.

Investment Research: The report focuses on the ongoing and upcoming investment opportunities across a particular Ball Screw market that will help the stakeholders to be aware of the current investment scenario across the market.

What is new in 2024?

- Major developments that can change the business landscape as well as market forecasts.

- Addition/refinement in segmentation–Increase in depth or width of segmentation of the market.

- Coverage of new market players and change in the market share of existing players of the Ball Screw market.

- Updated financial information and product portfolios of players operating in the Ball Screw market.

- Updated market developments of the profiled players.

- Any new data points/analysis (frameworks) which was not present in the previous version of the report

The new edition of the report consists of trends/disruptions on customer's business, tariff and regulatory landscape, pricing analysis, and a market ecosystem map to enable a better understanding of the market dynamics for Ball Screw.

Customization services available with the report:

- Country level market for Ball Screw market (up to 5)

- Profiling and additional market players (up to 5)

- Up to 40 hours of customization.

- post-sales support for 1 year from the date of delivery.

Please contact our sales professional ( ... ), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.

Recommended Reading

Global Farm Equipment Market



Spray Drying Equipment Market



Outdoor Power Equipment Market



Thermoelectric Generator Market



Water Jet Cutting Machine Market





About Us:

Exactitude Consultancy is a Market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our professional team works hard to fetch the most authentic research reports backed with impeccable data figures which guarantee outstanding results every time for you. So, whether it is the latest report from the researchers or a custom requirement, our team is here to help you in the best possible way.

Contact:

Irfan T

Exactitude Consultancy

+ +1 704-266-3234

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn