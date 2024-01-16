Cannabis Oil Market Worth USD 8.03 Billion By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of +30% - Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cannabis Oil Market

Cannabis Oil Market Analysis Report by Product Type, by Application and by End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2030

- Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / --“Exactitude Consultancy That Adds Flavour To Your Success”

The Cannabis Oil Market Size, Scope, and Forecast 2024-2030 report has been added to the Market research collection of Exactitude Consultancy reports. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the Cannabis Oil Market with respect to various aspects such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, developments, and opportunities for growth. This report provides a pin-point analysis of changing dynamics and emerging trends in the Cannabis Oil Market. Additionally, it provides a futuristic perspective on various factors that are likely to fuel the growth of the Worldwide Cannabis Oil Market in the coming years.

The Cannabis Oil market is projected to grow from USD 1.28 Billion in 2023 to USD 8.03 Billion by 2030; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30% from 2024 to 2030.

Download Full PDF Sample Copy of Cannabis Oil Report @

#request-a-sample

Some of the key players profiled in the study are : Canopy Growth Corporation, Aurora Cannabis Inc., Aphria Inc., Tilray, Inc., Cronos Group Inc., GW Pharmaceuticals plc, Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc., MedReleaf Corp., Organigram Holdings Inc., Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., CannTrust Holdings Inc., HEXO Corp., Green Thumb Industries Inc., Trulieve Cannabis Corp., Harvest Health & Recreation Inc., The Valens Company Inc., cbdMD, Inc., Columbia Care Inc., Medical Marijuana, Inc., Tikun Olam and other Prominent players.

Recent Developments:

January 12, 2024: Holograms and virtual reality (VR) headsets can be part of a great gaming experience. But did you know that the same technology can make for a better healthcare experience too? Dr. Joaquin Sanchez-Sotelo, a Mayo Clinic orthopedic surgeon, explains how, for the first time ever, mixed reality played a vital role in a recent shoulder surgery he performed.

September 19, 2023: Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company opening the world to cannabis, is launching a bold new brand, TASTY'S, to the Canadian adult market, designed to deliver on taste, potency, and price. Anchored by a disruptive brand identity, TASTY'S celebrates its market arrival today in Toronto at Hall of Flowers, a premier cannabis trade show. The TASTY'S brand is available for cannabis enthusiasts, including buyers and budtenders, to experience and see firsthand that TASTY'S promises to deliver highly potent weed that tastes ridiculously good. Period.

Competition is an important issue in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study the key strategies employed by leading players in the Cannabis Oil Market. The major and emerging players of the Cannabis Oil Market are closely studied considering their market share, production, sales, revenue growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other important factors. This will help players familiarize themselves with the movements of their toughest competitors in the Cannabis Oil market.

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key type and application segments of the Cannabis Oil market

Cannabis Oil Market by Type 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

Organic Cannabis Oil

Non-Organic Cannabis Oil

Cannabis Oil Market by Application 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

Medical

Recreational

Cannabis Oil Market by Source 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

Hemp-derived CBD Oil

Marijuana-derived Cannabis Oil

Cannabis Oil Market Regional Analysis/Insights

North America accounted for the largest market in the Cannabis Oil market. North America accounted for 38% of the worldwide market value. The legalization of cannabis in several states for both medical and recreational purposes has led to a notable surge in the market for cannabis oil in North America in recent years. Several states and provinces in the United States and Canada have legalized cannabis use in various forms, positioning them as leaders in this trend. Due to the growing legalization of cannabis for both medical and recreational purposes, the demand for cannabis oil in the US market has increased. As a result, there is now a thriving industry with many businesses specializing in the production, distribution, and extraction of cannabis oil products.

For More Information or Query, Visit @

“Connect with our team of research specialists and unlock the optimal solution for driving your business growth”

Here's how Exactitude Consultancy helps the stakeholders and CXOs through the reports:

Inculcation and Evaluation of Strategic Collaborations: The researchers analyse recent strategic activities like mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures.

Perfect Market Size Estimations: The report analyses the demographics, growth potential, and capability of the Cannabis Oil market through the forecast period.

This factor leads to the estimation of the Cannabis Oil market size and also provides an outline about how the market will retrieve growth during the assessment period.

Investment Research: The report focuses on the ongoing and upcoming investment opportunities across a particular Cannabis Oil market that will help the stakeholders to be aware of the current investment scenario across the market.

What is new in 2024?

- Major developments that can change the business landscape as well as market forecasts.

- Addition/refinement in segmentation–Increase in depth or width of segmentation of the market.

- Coverage of new market players and change in the market share of existing players of the Cannabis Oil market.

- Updated financial information and product portfolios of players operating in the Cannabis Oil market.

- Updated market developments of the profiled players.

- Any new data points/analysis (frameworks) which was not present in the previous version of the report

The new edition of the report consists of trends/disruptions on customer's business, tariff and regulatory landscape, pricing analysis, and a market ecosystem map to enable a better understanding of the market dynamics for Cannabis Oil.

Customization services available with the report:

- Country level market for Cannabis Oil market (up to 5)

- Profiling and additional market players (up to 5)

- Up to 40 hours of customization.

- post-sales support for 1 year from the date of delivery.

Please contact our sales professional ( ... ), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.

Recommended Reading

Almond Ingredients Market





Kombucha Market





Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market





Bio-Nematicides Market



Personalized Nutrition Market



About Us:

Exactitude Consultancy is a Market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our professional team works hard to fetch the most authentic research reports backed with impeccable data figures which guarantee outstanding results every time for you. So, whether it is the latest report from the researchers or a custom requirement, our team is here to help you in the best possible way.

Contact:

Irfan T

Exactitude Consultancy

+ +1 704-266-3234

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn