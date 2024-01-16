UAE: Etisalat By E& Announces Discontinuation Of Bein Sports Channels On Elife TV

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) BeIN channels will no longer be available on eLife TV, etisalat by e& has announced. The company cited“commercial reasons” for the discontinuation of the channels.

Customers with eLife packages where beIN content was previously bundled will now receive an“automatic and ongoing” monthly discount of Dh184 on their bill for the period starting from June 1. Customers may change, downgrade or cease the affected eLife packages without penalty prior to September 30, the company said.

“For customers subscribed to beIN as an add-on to their eLife service, the recurring add-on fees for the service will no longer be charged starting from June 1 and any exit charges for the beIN add-on will be waived.”

Business customers will be contacted directly.

'Lengthy discussions'

In a statement shared with Khaleej Times, beIN said it held“lengthy discussions” to extend its“decade-long partnership with Etisalat”, but was unable to.

Those who wish to continue accessing beIN content can do so directly through the Qatar-based network's official channels.

“beIN will continue to provide the world's very best premium sports and entertainment content – including the keynote sports events such as the UEFA Champions League Final and the FA Cup Final – to our valued and loyal subscribers in the UAE through the beIN Satellite Network, du and TOD,” it said.

Du said that beIN channels will continue airing on du Home until June 30. However, it can't“confirm yet” if they will be available from July 1, a spokesperson for du said in a statement on Tuesday.

While beIN content will no longer be available on eLife TV, Etisalat said it will“continue to invest in sports content to deliver to our customers an extensive range of popular sports both directly and via our partners”.

“This already includes AFC football, international cricket like the T20 World Cup and IPL, Italian Serie A football, rugby, UFC, Formula 1, pro cycling, and international golf among many others.”

